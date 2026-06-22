Not Shah Rukh Khan, Not Prabhas: This actor is now India's highest-paid star with a massive ₹325 crore paycheck

A Bollywood actor has reportedly become the highest-paid star in Indian cinema history after earning an estimated ₹325 crore from a blockbuster film franchise that emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent years.
The reported earnings come from Dhurandhar, a two-part film series that was originally planned and shot as a single production. According to trade estimates, the two films collected around ₹3,200 crore worldwide during their theatrical run, including more than ₹1,900 crore net in India.
The actor behind the record is Ranveer Singh, whose reported earnings from Dhurandhar have placed him ahead of several of Indian cinema's biggest names.
Unlike many leading actors who charge a fixed fee for a film, the star is understood to have chosen a profit-sharing arrangement. Reports suggest he also invested money into the project after the production budget increased, giving him a larger stake in the film's eventual profits.
As a result, estimates indicate that the actor earned around ₹325 crore after accounting for theatrical revenue, distribution bonuses and earnings from digital, satellite and music rights. While the majority of the profits reportedly went to the studios involved in the project, the actor's share is said to be the largest earned by any cast member and the highest payout received by an Indian actor from a single production.
Before this, the highest reported earnings for an Indian actor belonged to Rajinikanth, who was said to have earned more than ₹250 crore from Jailer. Other major stars, including Allu Arjun and Prabhas, have also reportedly crossed the ₹200 crore mark through the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD respectively.
In Bollywood, the previous benchmark was held by Shah Rukh Khan. Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, trade reports estimated that he earned around ₹200 crore from each film. Before that, the record had often been associated with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, both of whom were known for profit-sharing deals on major releases.
The reported figures underline how profit-sharing agreements have become increasingly important in the film industry. Rather than relying only on fixed acting fees, several top stars now earn a percentage of a film's profits, allowing them to benefit directly from a movie's commercial success.
If the trade estimates are accurate, Ranveer Singh's reported ₹325 crore earnings from Dhurandhar represent the highest amount earned by an Indian actor from a single film project to date.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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