Not Shah Rukh Khan, Not Prabhas: This actor is now India's highest-paid star with a massive ₹325 crore paycheck

A Bollywood actor has reportedly become the highest-paid star in Indian cinema history after earning an estimated ₹325 crore from a blockbuster film franchise that emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent years.
The reported earnings come from Dhurandhar, a two-part film series that was originally planned and shot as a single production. According to trade estimates, the two films collected around ₹3,200 crore worldwide during their theatrical run, including more than ₹1,900 crore net in India.
The actor behind the record is Ranveer Singh, whose reported earnings from Dhurandhar have placed him ahead of several of Indian cinema's biggest names.
Unlike many leading actors who charge a fixed fee for a film, the star is understood to have chosen a profit-sharing arrangement. Reports suggest he also invested money into the project after the production budget increased, giving him a larger stake in the film's eventual profits.
As a result, estimates indicate that the actor earned around ₹325 crore after accounting for theatrical revenue, distribution bonuses and earnings from digital, satellite and music rights. While the majority of the profits reportedly went to the studios involved in the project, the actor's share is said to be the largest earned by any cast member and the highest payout received by an Indian actor from a single production.
Before this, the highest reported earnings for an Indian actor belonged to Rajinikanth, who was said to have earned more than ₹250 crore from Jailer. Other major stars, including Allu Arjun and Prabhas, have also reportedly crossed the ₹200 crore mark through the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kalki 2898 AD respectively.
In Bollywood, the previous benchmark was held by Shah Rukh Khan. Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, trade reports estimated that he earned around ₹200 crore from each film. Before that, the record had often been associated with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, both of whom were known for profit-sharing deals on major releases.
The reported figures underline how profit-sharing agreements have become increasingly important in the film industry. Rather than relying only on fixed acting fees, several top stars now earn a percentage of a film's profits, allowing them to benefit directly from a movie's commercial success.
If the trade estimates are accurate, Ranveer Singh's reported ₹325 crore earnings from Dhurandhar represent the highest amount earned by an Indian actor from a single film project to date.