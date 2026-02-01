Not Stranger Things, not The Pitt — This animated series was 2025’s most-streamed show

In what might surprise many viewers, a children’s cartoon — not the latest blockbuster drama — has emerged as the most-streamed show of 2025 in the United States.

Meet the most streamed show of 2025 and it's not Stranger Things Instead of Stranger Things or other adult-oriented series dominating the annual charts, the Australian animated series Bluey took the top spot with a staggering 45.2 billion minutes watched across Disney+ last year. This marks the second year in a row that the show has held the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s year-end streaming rankings.

Bluey centres on the everyday adventures of a young Blue Heeler puppy and her family. Its episodes, short at around ten minutes or less, appeal to young children while also charming older viewers with clever writing and gentle humour. These brief, repeatable episodes mean fans — both young and old — often watch the show multiple times in a single session, helping to boost its total viewing minutes.

In contrast, Netflix’s Stranger Things — which released its much-anticipated fifth and final season in late 2025 — amassed close to 40 billion minutes streamed and was the most-watched original series of the year. However, when measured across all platforms and genres, it still ranked third overall, behind Bluey and the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

The Nielsen data underscores how Bluey’s simplicity and broad appeal have translated into a remarkable performance on streaming charts. Grey’s Anatomy, with its vast library of episodes stretching over many seasons, accumulated roughly 40.9 billion minutes viewed on Hulu and Netflix, making it the year’s second most-watched programme. Stranger Things followed closely with just under 39.95 billion minutes.

Experts say Bluey’s success exposes a broader shift in viewing habits, where family-friendly content — particularly shows that are easy to revisit — can compete head-to-head with prestige dramas and big-budget originals. In a media landscape increasingly crowded with new series and films, repeat viewing by young children and nostalgic adults keeps short-form content like Bluey consistently high in the rankings.

It’s not just the total viewing total that’s noteworthy, but the context. Despite its comparatively short episodes and smaller catalogue — the series has only 154 episodes — Bluey outpaced shows with hundreds of longer episodes. A typical drama might have episodes running 40-plus minutes, yet Bluey’s format proved no handicap when viewers returned again and again.

The sustained popularity of Bluey also reflects how streaming measurement has evolved. Nielsen’s streaming ratings track not only unique viewers but overall minutes watched, emphasising not just reach but engagement over time. Under this metric, the sheer volume of repeat viewing can propel even short-form shows to the top of the pile.

Bluey first premiered on ABC Australia in 2018, created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. Since then, its gentle depiction of family life, imagination and social lessons has won critical acclaim and a global audience. Awards such as Emmys and BAFTAs have recognised the series’ quality, contributing to its cult appeal beyond its target audience of young children.

The data from 2025 comes amid a record year for streaming overall. American viewers logged an estimated 16.7 trillion minutes of streamed content across platforms — a roughly 19 per cent increase over the previous year. This surge highlights how central services like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Paramount+ have become to entertainment consumption.

