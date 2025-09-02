Not Tanya Mittal, THIS Bigg Boss contestant has lavish house in Mumbai with 8 bedrooms, heavenly white decor

India’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, thrives on two things – fame and entertainment. The show doesn’t just crown a winner; it turns nearly every contestant into a household name, ensuring a lasting dose of popularity long after they return home. Serving as one of television’s biggest launch pads, Bigg Boss offers its participants not only visibility but also hefty pay cheques, with the ultimate survivor taking home the coveted trophy. Each season brings together a diverse mix of contestants, ranging from celebrities and influencers to singers and even political figures, making it even more diverse.

Bigg Boss contestant with expensive house in Mumbai worth 50 crore Among the eclectic lineup over the years, some contestants have entered the house already commanding immense wealth and stature, standing out as the richest names to ever participate in Bigg Boss India.

One of the richest contestants on Bigg Boss is Vicky Jain, who owns a ‘heavenly’ abode in the heart of Mumbai suburbs, Oshiwara.

Jain is married to actor Ankita Lokhande. The couple entered the house together in Bigg Boss 17.

While Munawar Faruqui was the winner of the season, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were among the most popular faces of the season, thanks to turbulence in their relationship during their time in the house.

Vicky Jain's net worth Jain hails from a wealthy family with a coal business worth nearly ₹100 crore, as per the report.

He serves as the Managing Director (MD) of Mahavir Coal Washeries Private Limited, a company that is a part of Mahavir Group. The conglomerate, also known as the Mahavir Inspire Group, is a family-run enterprise with a wide portfolio, including coal trading, logistics, real estate, power plants, and even diamonds.

Besides the family business, his personal net worth is said to be around ₹130 crore.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's house Jain's assets include a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, said to be valued at approximately ₹50 crore to ₹70 crore. It comes with 8 lavish bedrooms with all white aesthetics, offering a grand view of the Mumbai skyline and sea.

The house features a sprawling living area with a pool table, custom-designed carpets, a dedicated worship area, spacious walk-in wardrobes, chandeliers and a large, modern kitchen equipped with all the essentials.

The undeniable highlight of the house is the grand main entrance, which stands out beautifully, bearing their initials, 'AV'.

Take a look:

Tanya Mittal on her house Earlier today, Tanya Mittal opened up about her house and made big claims during a conversation with Neelam Giri.

She said that even 5 and 7-star hotels are nowhere close to her house. She called it ‘heaven’ on earth and said, "It’s very beautiful. Mtlb swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5 star yaa 7 star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye 2500 sq feet main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain (I mean, you know what heaven is like, right? If it existed on Earth, it would look like this. It’s like a dream. Even 5-star or 7-star hotels would seem cheap compared to it. I have an entire floor just for my clothes — 2,500 sq. ft. dedicated to them. There are 5 servants on every floor and 7 drivers).”