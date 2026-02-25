Not Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna was once engaged to this co-star, later cancelled wedding: Here's what happened

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on 26 February in a royal, private ceremony in Udaipur. The couple kickstarted their pre-wedding ceremonies, including a fun sangeet night, haldi and mehendi. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the opulent ITC Mementos.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding The star couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were rumoured to be dating for a long time. They met while working together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Later, reports about their alleged relationship surfaced, leaving friends in a frenzy.

Their relationship rumour intensified after eagle-eyed fans spotted them vacationing in identical locations. However, both kept their lips sealed about each other and never reacted to the dating speculations until recently.

Ahead of the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirmed their relationship. They wrote on Instagram, "Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”

Mandanna and Deverakonda got engaged last year in October in an intimate ceremony. The private event was held in Hyderabad.

When Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to Kirik Party co-star As the excitement around their wedding continues to grow, conversations also turn towards their previous relationship. Many might not know that Rashmika Mandanna was once engaged to another co-star before meeting husband-to-be Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. They met during the making of the 2016 Kannada blockbuster, which marked her debut. Soon, the successful on-screen pairing translated into a real-life romance, with the two growing close. After dating for several months, Mandanna and Shetty got engaged in July 2017 in an intimate ceremony held in Virajpet, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Why did Rashmika Mandanna, Rakshit Shetty break up However, their journey together did not last long. In September 2018, the couple mutually chose to call off their engagement, with reports suggesting compatibility issues as the reason behind their decision.

Amid the highly publicised relationship and separation, Rashmika Mandanna maintained silence and never spoke at length publicly about her breakup.

Following the separation, Rashmika Mandanna focused on her career and went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses across the film industries in India.

With time, she met Vijay Deverakonda, and the rest is history.

On the other hand, Rakshit Shetty continued to evolve, becoming one of the most popular faces in Kannada cinema. The actor made his debut with Namm Areal Ond Dina in 2010 and gained recognition and critical acclaim. He went on to impress audiences and critics alike with films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Avane Srimannarayana, and 777 Charlie, the latter emerging as the biggest commercial and emotional success of his career.

At 40, Rakshit Shetty has bagged several honours, including a National Film Award, two Karnataka State Film Awards, and five SIIMA Awards. He is regarded as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Kannada cinema.