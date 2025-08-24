Not War 2, THIS film is YRF Spy Universe's lowest grosser despite earning ₹320 crore, glorious reviews

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's latest release War 2, was among the highly anticipated films of 2025. It is the sixth installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe and sequel to Roshan's 2019 film War, which also starred Tiger Shroff. After a strong opening at the box office, War 2 witnessed a steep drop in collections, sparking speculation about whether it might end up as the lowest-grossing film in YRF’s spy universe. However, that is no longer the case.

War 2 not the lowest grosser in YRF spy universe? War 2 has managed to avoid the tag of being the franchise’s lowest performer.

So, which film is the lowest-grosser in the YRF spy universe? It's Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, which began the popular Spyverse.

Ek Tha Tiger According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ek Tha Tiger earned ₹320 crore worldwide. Considering that the film was released in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger did a phenomenal business at the ticket window.

The film introduced Khan's first collaboration with YRF, creating a niche for himself as the iconic character, Agent Tiger.

Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, opened to positive reviews from critics and created a loyal fanbase. From Khan and Kaif's sizzling chemistry to their high-octane action sequences, the film paved the way for the production house's franchise.

The film broke several box office records, from being the highest opening weekend for a Hindi film in India to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. However, the film now stands at the bottom of the YRF Spy universe films.

Sacnilk reported Ek Tha Tiger made a lifetime earning of ₹320 crore at the worldwide box office.

YRF's spy universe According to Sacnilk, other installment in the spy universe raked in – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) ₹ 558 crore, War (2019) ₹ 471 crore, Pathaan (2023) ₹ 1050 crore and Tiger 3 (2023) ₹ 464 crore.

War 2 beats Ek Tha Tiger The new addition in the franchise, War 2, has minted ₹200 crore+ net in India. On day 10, the film's worldwide gross was ₹330 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

While the film is no longer the lowest-grosser of the franchise, it is still behind in terms of footfalls in theatres.