Nothing CEO Carl Pei says London has better Indian food, leaves internet divided: ‘Like London museum’

Swedish-Chinese entrepreneur Carl Pei sparked a debate on the internet after sharing his “hot take” on Indian food. The co-founder of OnePlus and CEO of Nothing took to his X account and declared: “Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India.”

Carl Pei on Indian food He also dropped a photo of what seemed to look like an Indian dish, mostly butter chicken.

Pei went on to reveal that the picture was clicked at Jamavar, a single Michelin star in Mayfair, London. “Prove me wrong by joining me for the Phone (3) launch in London on July 1 and tasting the food,” he added.

Internet reacts to Carl Pei's post on Indian food Reacting to his post, a user wrote in the comments, “Well, then you haven’t eaten at a good place in India.”

“Do you actually think Indian food in London is anywhere close to the real authentic Indian food,” questioned another user.

Someone also criticised Pei for his post saying, “Carl this is because the only Indian food you eat in India is at Soho House.” In response, he revealed which Indian dish he liked the most in India. “The best food I had in India was actually a roadside Biryani," he said in reply.

“Real take: there’s nothing Indian about Indian food in London,” said one more user to the entrepreneur.

Someone also mocked him and commented sarcastically, “Yes like London museum.”

“Hot take: Chinese food in India is better than Chinese food in China,” added a user as well.

Yet another user mocked Pei for his brand when commented, “NOTHiNG beats the soulful spice of Indian food in India. London’s curries are great, but they’re like a Phone (3) trying to outshine the original masala magic of iPhone!”

Pei also shared recommendations for those in London. “Jamavar was great, heard BiBi is fantastic -- haven't had the chance to try yet,” he told a netizen.

Viral US man on Indian food Not just Carl Pei, previously a US man went viral after criticising Indian food online. His post sparked a word of war on the internet. Hunter Ash said that Indian food is "subcontinental pound-of-spice slop," leaving many upset on the internet. He faced backlash from foodies across the world.

