November 21 movie releases - Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films to watch this week

November 21 movie releases - A vibrant mix of thrillers, dramas, comedies, and romantic tales is headed to South Indian cinemas this Friday, as nine films across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada industries prepare for release on 21 November. From intimate character-driven arcs to big-canvas action thrillers, the week promises an eclectic spectrum of storytelling for audiences seeking fresh narratives and regional diversity.

Which Telugu films are releasing on November 21? 12A Railway Colony Among Telugu releases, “12A Railway Colony” stands out as a psychological horror thriller directed by Nani Kasaragadda. The film stars Allari Naresh as Karthik, a man whose life spirals into turmoil after he develops feelings for his neighbour, setting off “a chain of shocking revelations and unexpected twists.”

The narrative blends romance, intrigue, and atmospheric tension to craft a disturbing mystery at the heart of a modest colony.

Paanch Maar Telugu cinema also brings the crime-comedy thriller “Paanch Maar,” featuring Raj Tarun and Rashi Singh. The plot follows Chotu, who unexpectedly inherits his father’s criminal empire.

Matters worsen when he clashes with a scheming uncle, only to encounter yet another complication involving “a cab driver pretending to be deaf.” The film promises humour woven through a criminal underworld filled with betrayals and misunderstandings.

What are the major Malayalam releases on November 21? Eko The Malayalam psychological mystery “Eko”, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan with Bahul Ramesh handling writing and cinematography, unfolds within the misty landscapes of Kaattukunnu’s hills.

Marketed as a mystery-drama-thriller, the film leans heavily on atmospheric storytelling, using the terrain to heighten suspense around its central characters and their hidden motives.

Vilayaath Budha Also releasing is the highly anticipated action thriller “Vilayaath Budha,” directed by Jayan Nambiar and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Set against the backdrop of Kerala’s sandalwood belt, the story follows Double Mohanan, a notorious smuggler, whose rivalry with Bhaskaran Master intensifies over a rare sandalwood tree under careful cultivation.

The narrative explores ego clashes, personal vendettas, and the price of ambition within a dangerous, high-stakes trade.

What does Tamil cinema have lined up for November 21? Mask Tamil audiences can look forward to “Mask,” a dark-comedy action thriller directed by Vikarnan Ashok. The film tracks three crafty individuals embroiled in a frantic chase to retrieve stolen money, all while staying ahead of a relentless detective.

Fast-paced, irreverent, and filled with chaotic escapades, the movie blends humour with criminal intrigue.

Yellow For viewers seeking gentler storytelling, Hari Mahadevan’s romantic drama “Yellow” explores the journey of Aadhi, played by Poornima Ravi, who leaves her routine job to embrace travel and self-discovery.

Joined by Vaibhav Murugesan, the film traces her encounters, relationships, and evolving sense of self as she “discovers life—and herself—along the way.”

Middle Class In the family-drama space comes “Middle Class,” directed by Kishore Muthuramalingam. Munishkanth stars as Karl Marx, a man driven by the dream of owning farmland. The narrative centres on his aspirations, the pressures of middle-class life, and the unexpected obstacles he must navigate to keep his ambitions alive.