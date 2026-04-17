‘Now I feel like King of the world’: Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Academy revisits Om Shanti Om

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a post by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrating his film Om Shanti Om, sharing a light-hearted response that quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Reposting the Academy’s clip on X (formerly Twitter), Khan wrote, “Thank u @theacademy for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha.”

The remark, in line with his signature humour, resonated widely with fans who revisited the film’s iconic moments.

Academy Highlights Iconic Film Scene

The Academy shared a video featuring one of the most memorable monologues from Om Shanti Om, a film that remains a fan favourite nearly two decades after its release.

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In its caption, the Academy referenced the film’s central theme of destiny, writing, “One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss,” while crediting the cast and creators.

Directed by Farah Khan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with the project. The ensemble cast also included Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.

Farah Khan Responds To Recognition

Filmmaker Farah Khan also acknowledged the Academy’s post, expressing gratitude and referencing one of the film’s popular lines.

In her reaction, she thanked the Academy, Shah Rukh Khan, writer Mayur Puri and others who shared the clip with her, adding the hashtag linked to the film’s enduring dialogue, “#pictureabhibaakihainmeredost”.

Why ‘Om Shanti Om’ Still Resonates

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om remains one of Hindi cinema’s most successful commercial entertainers, known for blending romance, reincarnation and satire.

The film follows Om, a junior artist in the 1970s film industry, who is reborn decades later and seeks justice for his past life. Shah Rukh Khan’s dual performance and the film’s meta take on Bollywood storytelling contributed to its lasting popularity.

It also marked a significant milestone in Deepika Padukone’s career, launching her into mainstream success.

What’s Next For Shah Rukh Khan

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026 and is positioned as a major holiday release. It also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan.

Recent visuals from the film suggest a high-action narrative, with Khan appearing in an intense new avatar.

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A Nostalgic Moment For Fans The Academy’s post and Shah Rukh Khan’s response have reignited interest in Om Shanti Om, highlighting the film’s enduring cultural impact.