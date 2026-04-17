‘Now I feel like King of the world’: Shah Rukh Khan reacts as Academy revisits Om Shanti Om

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a post by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrating his film Om Shanti Om, sharing a light-hearted response that quickly caught fans’ attention online.
Reposting the Academy’s clip on X (formerly Twitter), Khan wrote, “Thank u @theacademy for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha.”
The remark, in line with his signature humour, resonated widely with fans who revisited the film’s iconic moments.
The Academy shared a video featuring one of the most memorable monologues from Om Shanti Om, a film that remains a fan favourite nearly two decades after its release.
In its caption, the Academy referenced the film’s central theme of destiny, writing, “One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss,” while crediting the cast and creators.
Directed by Farah Khan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role alongside Deepika Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut with the project. The ensemble cast also included Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.
Filmmaker Farah Khan also acknowledged the Academy’s post, expressing gratitude and referencing one of the film’s popular lines.
In her reaction, she thanked the Academy, Shah Rukh Khan, writer Mayur Puri and others who shared the clip with her, adding the hashtag linked to the film’s enduring dialogue, “#pictureabhibaakihainmeredost”.
Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om remains one of Hindi cinema’s most successful commercial entertainers, known for blending romance, reincarnation and satire.
The film follows Om, a junior artist in the 1970s film industry, who is reborn decades later and seeks justice for his past life. Shah Rukh Khan’s dual performance and the film’s meta take on Bollywood storytelling contributed to its lasting popularity.
It also marked a significant milestone in Deepika Padukone’s career, launching her into mainstream success.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026 and is positioned as a major holiday release. It also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan.
Recent visuals from the film suggest a high-action narrative, with Khan appearing in an intense new avatar.
The Academy’s post and Shah Rukh Khan’s response have reignited interest in Om Shanti Om, highlighting the film’s enduring cultural impact.
For fans, the exchange serves as a reminder of the film’s iconic dialogues, memorable performances and its place in Bollywood’s modern history.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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