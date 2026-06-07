Nritya Seva Box Cricket League promotes dancers welfare, choreographers Remo DSouza, Bosco Martis attend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): The 'Nritya Seva Box Cricket League', organised by the dancer welfare-focused organisation Nritya Seva, concluded on a high note, blending entertainment, sports, and a strong social message.

This unique initiative not only captured attention through the spirit of cricket but also played a significant role in spreading awareness about crucial issues such as financial literacy, health insurance, mediclaim, and long-term security within the dance community.

The event witnessed the presence of several renowned choreographers and dancers, with a key objective of building a robust support system for performers, especially senior artists, and mobilising resources for their welfare.

Several discussions were held around financial security, access to healthcare, and future planning for artists.

Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza called Nritya Seva an "important" initiative for the dancers.

While talking to ANI, the choreographer said, "I think Nritya Seva was needed. So I'm very, very proud of them. Sometimes it happens that 80-90% people don't pay much attention to the future. So, I'm requesting all the youngsters and hoping that they will take this forward. Do your thing, everything, but save your money. Get a house first. Whoever is in this field, get a house first and then you do whatever you want."

Bosco Martis called for unity among the dancers for their welfare. He also expressed his wish to support the dancers who are unable to dance due to their age.

Bosco Martis said, "So I feel that as choreographers, as a team, we want to support our unity. We want to tell them that they are not alone and we will accept this challenge and work on it. We will make sure that the conditions are good and favourable. The situation should be such that everyone has at least food, clothes and a house for them. Nitya Seva has set up a committee. We have a committee where the dancers who are not able to dance after a certain age, I think we want to support them because of their age and we want to give an education to the dancers who are young, so that they can save money for their future."

Caesar Gonsalves called Nitya Seva a "mindblowing" initiative. While talking to ANI, the choreographer said, "Nitya Seva is a mind-blowing concept. It's a mind-blowing initiative. They have put so much effort into organising this. I think it's very well organised. The cause is that the female senior dancers will get a house, life insurance and medical aid. So there are a lot of things. It's lined up. So this is cricket. I don't play cricket much. I love football. But still I am here. I am supporting the team."

The most emotional and memorable moment of the evening came when veteran dancer Anita was awarded a house through a special lucky draw. Having dedicated years to the entertainment industry, Anita received a standing ovation and heartfelt applause from those present.

In addition, several senior and financially struggling dancers were provided with monetary assistance, offering them a sense of relief and stability.

Founder of Nritya Seva, Raj Surani, shared that the initiative is inspired by the vision and values of his late mother. He said, "Our goal was not just to organize a cricket tournament, but to create a platform where meaningful conversations about the future, health, and financial security of the dance community can take place. Supporting and honoring senior artists remains our top priority," as quoted in a press note.

Nritya Seva is an initiative by Raj Surani, Khushboo Gupta, and Mahesh Patel, who were once background dancers themselves. It is a movement created by dancers, for dancers, with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the community.

The event was attended by prominent personalities from the film and dance fraternity, including Remo D'Souza, Terence Lewis, Bosco Martis, Caesar Gonsalves, Shabina Khan, and Sanjay Shetty, among others.

All of them appreciated the initiative and hailed it as an inspiring step toward the welfare of artists.

Organizers emphasized that the 'Nritya Seva Box Cricket League' is not merely a sporting event, but a broader movement aimed at dignity, security, and empowerment of dancers. Initiatives such as providing a home to Anita and financial aid to others reflect Nritya Seva's commitment to bringing real and positive change in the lives of artists.