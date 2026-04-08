NTR-Neel movie: Is Jr NTR's film shoot halted? Makers clarify ‘no truth to the rumours’

NTR-Neel: Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are all set to team up for the first time on their upcoming big release, tentatively titled “NTRNeel.” On Wednesday, the film’s team issued a statement after rumours claimed that the shooting schedule had been halted for several days. Reportedly, the actor and director were unhappy with Jr NTR’s look in the film, leading to a temporary pause in production activities.

NTR-Neel film shoot paused? Mythri Movie Makers reacts Breaking the silence on these claims, Mythri Movie Makers took to their official X account and posted a response. It stated, “There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel.”

Reacting to the clarification, fans rejoiced in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Finally responded. Some paid troublemakers are spreading this (rumour).”

“Happens every time a big film is cooking… Noise before the storm,” commented another fan.

Someone else added, “Glad you addressed it… waiting for solid updates!”

Rumours about Jr NTR's look Previously, a report by Gulte claimed that Jr NTR would feature multiple looks in the upcoming film, NTRNeel. Seemingly, both Tarak and director Prashanth Neel were not satisfied with the new look, and they reportedly decided to pause the film shoot for the time being. It added that they would rework the actor's look.

Reportedly, Jr NTR and his film team wrapped up a major international shoot schedule in Jordan. It is said that the team also shot for about a week at a temple near Shamshabad earlier.

If true, a massive set was constructed for the film where the filming is said to take place next month. However, makers didn't officially confirm these developments.

When will NTR-Neel release? NTRNeel is said to hit theatres in Summer 2027. The film hit the shooting floors on August 9 in Hyderabad. Previously, it was eyeing a release in June 2026. But since then, no update on the film's release has been shared officially.

The makers are yet to announce the film title. Rumours claim that the film might be titled Dragon.

A teaser or first look is expected to arrive later this year.

Several details about the film are not revealed by the makers yet. Reportedly, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was the prime antagonist of the film. However, he shared that he is no longer a part of the Telugu film citing schedule-related issues.

While promoting his film Pallichattambi in Hyderabad, Tovino Thomas told the media, “It is really hard to allocate dates, so I am not doing it.”

Rukmini Vasanth is likely to star as the female lead of the film.

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Jr NTR's last release Jr NTR was last in YRF's spy thriller, War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and others. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marked his Bollywood debut. However, the film underperformed at the box office.