NTR-Neel movie: Is Jr NTR's film shoot halted? Makers clarify ‘no truth to the rumours’

NTR-Neel: Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are all set to team up for the first time on their upcoming big release, tentatively titled “NTRNeel.” On Wednesday, the film’s team issued a statement after rumours claimed that the shooting schedule had been halted for several days. Reportedly, the actor and director were unhappy with Jr NTR’s look in the film, leading to a temporary pause in production activities.
Breaking the silence on these claims, Mythri Movie Makers took to their official X account and posted a response. It stated, “There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel.”
Reacting to the clarification, fans rejoiced in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Finally responded. Some paid troublemakers are spreading this (rumour).”
“Happens every time a big film is cooking… Noise before the storm,” commented another fan.
Someone else added, “Glad you addressed it… waiting for solid updates!”
Previously, a report by Gulte claimed that Jr NTR would feature multiple looks in the upcoming film, NTRNeel. Seemingly, both Tarak and director Prashanth Neel were not satisfied with the new look, and they reportedly decided to pause the film shoot for the time being. It added that they would rework the actor's look.
Reportedly, Jr NTR and his film team wrapped up a major international shoot schedule in Jordan. It is said that the team also shot for about a week at a temple near Shamshabad earlier.
If true, a massive set was constructed for the film where the filming is said to take place next month. However, makers didn't officially confirm these developments.
NTRNeel is said to hit theatres in Summer 2027. The film hit the shooting floors on August 9 in Hyderabad. Previously, it was eyeing a release in June 2026. But since then, no update on the film's release has been shared officially.
The makers are yet to announce the film title. Rumours claim that the film might be titled Dragon.
A teaser or first look is expected to arrive later this year.
Several details about the film are not revealed by the makers yet. Reportedly, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was the prime antagonist of the film. However, he shared that he is no longer a part of the Telugu film citing schedule-related issues.
While promoting his film Pallichattambi in Hyderabad, Tovino Thomas told the media, “It is really hard to allocate dates, so I am not doing it.”
Rukmini Vasanth is likely to star as the female lead of the film.
Jr NTR was last in YRF's spy thriller, War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and others. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marked his Bollywood debut. However, the film underperformed at the box office.
Later, War 2 made its OTT debut. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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