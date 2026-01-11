Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben pop champagne as they marry in Christian ceremony, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid | Watch video

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is now married to singer Stebin Ben. The couple walked down the aisle as they held a white wedding in Udaipur. First video from the Christian wedding has arrived on social media.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tie the knot An inside video from the morning ceremony has surfaced online. In the video, Nupur Sanon is seen looking stunning as ever in a dreamy white wedding gown. Her now-husband, Stebin Ben, opted for a white tuxedo with black sunglasses.

The couple were seen cutting a gigantic, three-tier cake after the rituals. They also popped a champagne as the song Congratulations & Celebrations was played in the background.

Sanon's parents were spotted in the video.

The newlyweds were surrounded by their family members, friends and close people.

At the wedding, Kriti Sanon turned into one of Nupur Sanon's bridesmaids. She was seen dressed in a stunning aqua blue gown.

Watch video:

Official wedding pictures are yet to be shared by the couple.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani who is among the wedding guests, shared a picture with Mouni Roy.

Check out:

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at Nupur Sanon's wedding.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's pre-wedding ceremonies Earlier, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben hosted their pre-wedding festivities. They held a sangeet ceremony recently. Several videos from the night went viral, including glimpses of Kriti Sanon's performance.

From dedicating an emotional performance with their mother to grooving to fun songs with Nupur Sanon, the Bollywood actor was dubbed the ‘best bridesmaid’ by netizens.

All about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding is taking place at Udaipur, starting from January 11. The wedding festivities were spread across 3 days. While the Christian wedding reportedly took place on 10 January, a Hindu wedding will be held on 11 January.

“The venue and ceremonies are now locked. January 10 will see a Christian ceremony, followed by the Hindu wedding on January 11,” Hindustan Times quoted a source in a report.

“Kriti has completely immersed herself in the wedding planning and has stepped away from work commitments to be present for every detail,” added the source.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's relationship Some time back, Nupur Sanon announced her engagement on social media. She finally confirmed her relationship with Stebin Ben after years of dating speculations. She dropped pictures from an elaborate yacht proposal and wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”

In one of the pictures, the couple were joined by Kriti Sanon, who shares a close bond with her sister.

Who is Nupur Sanon Nupur Sanon is a known face in the entertainment industry. Besides her love for singing, she starred in Akshay Kumar's hit music videos, Filhall (2019) and Filhaal 2: Mohabbat (2021).