Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls people trolling her for clothes, visiting temples: ‘What kind of Muslim is she’

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about facing criticism on the internet for several reasons, ranging from her sartorial choices to visiting temples despite being a Muslim.

She opened up about her beliefs and reveals she will continue to visit temples and also offer namaz at the same time.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on her faith Talking to Shubhankar Mishra, Nushrratt said in an interview, "For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen, and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path. Wherever you find peace whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths."

Nushrratt Bharuccha on being trolled Furthermore, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame revealed how her faith has been questioned by people for her appearance.

She also said, “Whether it’s about my clothes or where I go, I’ve faced comments. When I post my picture, people ask, ‘What kind of Muslim is she? Look at her clothes’. How do I handle it? Just like any other criticism. It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith. When you’re clear in your thoughts, spirit, and mind, no one in the world can shake you".

Chhorri 2 Nushratt was recently seen in Chhorii 2 as Sakshi. The film also featured Soha Ali Khan as Daasi Maa, the new addition to the franchise. It's a sequel to her hit 2021 film.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the film was released on Prime Video on April 11.

Chhorii 2 also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.