Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spine fracture in Bali accident, to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a fracture in her spine after an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work commitment that was later extended into a work-cum-holiday stay.

Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali The actor is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation, according to a statement issued by her team on Friday, 2 October. Following further evaluation by doctors, she is now expected to undergo spine surgery in Mumbai.

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Her team is making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai by air ambulance. The decision comes after doctors evaluated the spinal injury and determined that surgery would be required.

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“At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care,” her team said in the statement, as reported by NDTV and other outlets.

The circumstances surrounding the accident have not been disclosed. Initial reports on 1 October confirmed that Bharuccha had been injured during her stay in Bali and was receiving treatment at a hospital there, but details about the nature of her injury were not available at the time. A day later, her team confirmed that the injury involved a spinal fracture.

Why was the actress in Bali? The actor had travelled to Bali for work and extended her stay by a few days. She had also shared pictures from the trip on social media shortly before reports of the accident emerged.

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The injury is expected to affect her professional commitments over the coming weeks. Her team has indicated that she will need time to rest and recover following the surgery, meaning upcoming work plans are likely to be impacted.

Her work projects Bharuccha has several projects in the pipeline. She recently joined the cast of an upcoming action film directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, in which she will share the screen with Tiger Shroff for the first time. Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also part of the project, according to reports.

The film was expected to mark a new on-screen pairing for Bharuccha and Shroff, with details about their characters being kept under wraps.

Bharuccha made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and went on to gain wider recognition through films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She has since appeared across genres, including horror, comedy and thriller projects. Her most recent release was Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, in which she starred alongside Sohum Shah.

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For now, her team has asked fans and well-wishers to give her privacy as she focuses on treatment. “We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate,” the statement said, according to Hindustan Times. The next step in her treatment will be the journey back to Mumbai, followed by surgery and rehabilitation.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.