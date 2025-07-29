Nysa Devgan dons saree in unseen glimpses from graduation day, Kajol and Ajay Devgn share video | WATCH

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgan, graduated recently from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland. Several videos from Nysa's graduation day have gone viral on social media. Amid this, proud parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn took to their Instagram handles and treated fans to unseen glimpses of the family from the special occasion.

Nysa's unseen glimpses from graduation day Kajol, Ajay and their son Yug flew to Switzerland to be with Nysa at her graduation ceremony.

In a joint post, Kajol and Ajay took fans inside their family celebration. They dropped a video featuring a glimpse of Nysa in her graduation robe.

For the special day, Nysa wore a sheer lavender saree. Kajol looked beautiful as ever in a dark blue saree. On the other hand, Ajay looked dapper in white trousers, shirt and a grey blazer. Nysa's younger brother wore a suit.

The video also offered a glimpse of the scenic view from the balcony of their stay.

Sharing the video, the Bollywood couple wrote, “Such a special occasion .. so proud… and wholly emotional… #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult.”

Watch video:

Celebs congratulate Kajol, Ajay Reacting to the post, Twinkle Khanna and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. "Many many congratulations to her," said Mahraj director Siddharth P Malhotra. Ronit Bose Roy added, “Congratulations and all the best for the way forward.”

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999. They have two kids-- Nysa and Yug.

Previously, Nysa completed her studies at Singapore's United World College of South East Asia. Later, she moved to Switzerland to pursue her undergraduate degree.

On the other hand, Yug is currently completing his school in Mumbai.

Nysa to join Bollywood now? Meanwhile, Nysa might not make her debut in Bollywood after finishing her undergraduate studies. Kajol and Ajay have repeatedly shared that Nysa has no plans of joining the industry yet.

Talking about Nysa, Kajol told Zoom, “When I look at her, I feel, my God, she is the woman we all want to be. It is this amazing quality which today's girls have that they expect to be treated well. They expect to be treated with the same dignity. They expect good manners. If you are not there, they call you out.”