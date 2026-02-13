O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film opens steadily ahead of Valentine's Day

O' Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, has arrived in theatres today, opening its box office account at a time when romantic releases traditionally get an extra push. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action drama entered cinemas with measured buzz and steady advance bookings, particularly across major cities.

Early trends suggest a cautious but respectable start. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had collected ₹1.61 crore by 1pm on Friday. While the figure does not point to a blockbuster surge, it indicates reasonable interest in urban centres, where genre-driven films tend to find a loyal audience.

Industry estimates project an opening-day collection in the range of ₹6–8 crore nett. If achieved, this would place O' Romeo ahead of Shahid Kapoor’s previous theatrical outing Deva, which had opened at ₹5.50 crore nett in India. The comparison matters for trade watchers tracking Kapoor’s box office trajectory after a series of varied performers.

Occupancy levels, however, underline the cautious optimism. The film reportedly recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.63% on Friday, 13 February 2026. The coming days will be crucial, as collections over the weekend are expected to reflect how audiences respond once word-of-mouth kicks in.

The timing of the release could work in the film’s favour. The Valentine’s Day weekend is historically one of the stronger windows for romantic dramas, with couples and younger viewers more inclined to visit theatres. A positive audience response could translate into steady growth through the festive period, while mixed reactions may cap its momentum despite the favourable calendar.

O' Romeo Twitter Review Early morning screenings of O’ Romeo set off a wave of chatter on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as viewers rushed to post their first reactions. The responses were far from unanimous, ranging from enthusiastic approval to blunt criticism, giving potential moviegoers an early sense of the divided sentiment around the Shahid Kapoor-fronted film.

Among those who watched the first-day-first-show, several described the film as a fast-paced, mass-friendly entertainer that combines romance with stylised action. One viewer even labelled it a “blockbuster,” rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars. The post praised Shahid Kapoor’s commanding screen presence and intensity, while also highlighting performances by Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani, noting that the supporting cast added significantly to the film’s overall impact.

Beyond Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.