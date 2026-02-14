O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor film outpaces Deva, Jersey; posts steady ₹8 crore opening

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, made a steady start at the Indian box office on Friday, collecting an estimated ₹8.25 crore nett on its opening day, according to early figures shared by Sacnilk.

The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 14.86%, reflecting a cautious but noticeable turnout for a romantic-action release heading into the Valentine’s Day weekend.

O Romeo BO update Why this opening matters is how it stacks up against Kapoor’s recent theatrical outings. O’ Romeo has crossed the day one collections of Deva ( ₹5.50 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ( ₹6.70 crore), and Jersey ( ₹3.2 crore), based on Sacnilk data. The comparison places the film among the actor’s stronger openers in the past few years, even if it has not delivered a breakout start.

Trade watchers note that the film’s trajectory will now depend heavily on audience response over the weekend. With its first-day numbers falling short of a blockbuster opening, word of mouth is expected to play a decisive role in determining whether collections see a meaningful jump on Saturday and Sunday.

The Valentine’s Day window could work in the film’s favour, particularly among couples and younger viewers looking for a theatrical outing. However, sustained momentum will hinge on whether the film manages to resonate emotionally with audiences beyond the initial curiosity factor.

Twitter review of O' Romeo On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), early reactions have been mixed. While some viewers described O’ Romeo as a fast-paced, mass-oriented entertainer blending romance with stylised action, others were more restrained in their assessments. One user even termed it a “blockbuster,” awarding it 4.5 stars and praising Kapoor’s screen presence, while also calling out performances by the supporting cast.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. Backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’ Romeo now enters a crucial phase where audience chatter and the festive weekend will determine whether it can convert a measured opening into a sustained box office run.

Vishal Bhardwaj on Shahid Kapoor Meanwhile, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says he deeply proud of his new film "O Romeo', which made him realise the immense capacity he holds for both "love and violence".

In an emotional note on Instagram on Thursday, the director before the film's release, he wanted to thank "the real heroes" of the movie before the film received any kind of verdict.