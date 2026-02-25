O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 11: Shahid Kapoor starrer slows on second Monday, crosses ₹90 crore worldwide

The box office run of O’ Romeo has entered a crucial phase as the film completed 11 days in theatres with a noticeable weekday slowdown, even as it crossed the ₹90 crore mark globally.

O’ Romeo box office collection day 11 The romantic action thriller, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has maintained a steady but modest performance following its Valentine’s Day release on 13 February 2026.

According to trade figures, O’ Romeo earned ₹1.6 crore on Day 11 (second Monday), registering a sharp drop of nearly 49 per cent from Sunday’s collections. The film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹57.40 crore after 11 days. Worldwide earnings have reached ₹91 crore, including ₹23.25 crore from overseas markets and an India gross total of ₹67.75 crore.

The film had opened strongly, collecting ₹47.1 crore during its first week. However, collections began to fluctuate during the second weekend. The movie earned ₹2.15 crore on its second Friday, followed by a jump to ₹3.4 crore on Saturday. Sunday added ₹3.15 crore before weekday numbers dipped again on Monday, a trend commonly seen after the initial theatrical rush fades.

Theatre occupancy Trade analysts note that the second-Monday fall was expected for a mid-budget thriller relying largely on word-of-mouth. Reports suggest the film has faced mixed audience reception, which has affected its weekday momentum despite a decent opening.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.49 per cent on Monday, February 23. Morning shows saw 5.80 per cent occupancy, improving gradually through the day with 9.08 per cent in afternoon shows, 8.27 per cent in evening screenings, and peaking at 10.81 per cent during night shows. The figures indicate limited but consistent footfall, particularly in late-night urban screenings.

Industry trackers say the film’s overseas performance has helped stabilise its global numbers. Despite slowing domestic earnings, international markets and early weekend business pushed the worldwide total beyond ₹90 crore, signalling sustained interest among diaspora audiences.

More about the film O’ Romeo is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and blends romance with a violent underworld narrative set in post-independence Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor plays contract killer Hussain Ustara, who becomes entangled in a revenge-driven love story. The ensemble cast includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey appearing in a special role.

Principal photography began in January 2025 and took place largely across Mumbai and Spain. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

Critical reception has been divided. While some reviewers praised Kapoor’s intense performance and Bhardwaj’s stylised storytelling, others pointed to the film’s lengthy runtime and uneven pacing as drawbacks. Early reviews described the film as ambitious but inconsistent, contributing to its mixed theatrical response.

Despite the fluctuations, the film continues to hold screens due to limited competition in cinemas during its second week. Trade observers believe its lifetime performance will depend heavily on weekday stability and upcoming releases that could reduce show counts.