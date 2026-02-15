O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Valentine's Day brings cheer for Shahid Kapoor, hits ₹20 crore mark

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's latest outing, O Romeo, has picked up pace at the box office. On Valentine's Day, the film, also starring Triptii Dimri, witnessed about 44.12% growth on Saturday compared to its opening day business. O Romeo opened with ₹8.50 crore net business in India.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, O Romeo earned ₹12.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The film's India Net Collection now stands at ₹20.75 crore net. Although the film saw an average opening business, it is dubbed to be the biggest opener for Kapoor in recent years.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X: “#ORomeo opened on a slow note, though collections multiplied as the day progressed – particularly during the evening and night shows... Urban centres have performed comparatively better. The film must witness solid growth on Saturday and Sunday to show better weekend results. Valentine's Day is expected to boost Saturday footfalls, but the high-voltage #INDvsPAK cricket match on Sunday evening could dent collections.”

O Romeo audience footfall Ahead of the Maha Shivratri holiday, O Romeo saw healthy occupancy in theatres. The film recorded 10.24% occupancy in theatres across India during the morning shows. While afternoon shows were at 22.13% occupancy, the evening shows stood at 26.79%. The footfall in theatres peaked during the night with 33.87% occupancy.

Check out occupancy here:

Morning Shows: 10.24%

Afternoon Shows: 22.13%

Evening Shows: 26.79%

Night Shows: 33.87%

O Romeo show count in India Meanwhile, the Delhi NCR region emerged as the strongest market for O Romeo on Day 2 in terms of show count. It had the highest number of screenings at 1,220 shows.

Mumbai followed with 814 shows. Ahmedabad also recorded a significant presence with 626 shows.

Among other major centres, Pune registered 346 shows, while Surat had 350 shows. Southern and eastern markets such as Bengaluru with 263 shows and Kolkata with 264 shows also contributed notably to the overall showcount in India.

About O Romeo: Meet the makers, cast O Romeo is Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead alongside Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Watch trailer here:

O Romeo review The Live Mint review of O Romeo read: “O’Romeo is decidedly Bhardwaj as mad scientist. Over three chaotic hours, we get gunfights, bullfights, flamenco guitars, item numbers, Kumar Sanu nostalgia, Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai gang wars, a masquerade at a Spanish villa, a visit to Kathmandu and a Carnatic classical-singing Marathi cop. It’s all over the place and yet there’s an underlying emotional logic to the whole thing, a web of betrayals and transgressions that binds the three central players.”

