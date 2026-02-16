O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film enters ₹30 crore club despite dip due to India-Pak match

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's latest release, O Romeo, hit the ₹30 crore mark in India on Sunday. The film, also starring Triptii Dimri, witnessed a dip of 28.85% in its earnings on day 3 due to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. O Romeo earned ₹12.65 crore net on Saturday on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 3 On day 3, O Romeo raked in ₹9 crore net as per early estimates.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer delivered a promising opening weekend at the box office, collecting ₹30.15 crore net so far domestically. The film opened with ₹8.5 crore on Friday, lower than the expectations. However, it witnessed a strong jump of 48.82% on Saturday, earning ₹12.65 crore, owing to Valentine's Day. However, collections saw a dip on Sunday, though the overall weekend performance remains healthy. Crossing the ₹30 crore mark within its opening weekend, the film has established a steady start as trade experts had predicted both Saturday and Sunday to be crucial for the film.

Prediction from expert Film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh had posted on X, "#ORomeo opened on a slow note, though collections multiplied as the day progressed – particularly during the evening and night shows... Urban centres have performed comparatively better. The film must witness solid growth on Saturday and Sunday to show better weekend results. Valentine's Day is expected to boost Saturday footfalls, but the high-voltage #INDvsPAK cricket match on Sunday evening could dent collections.”

O Romeo affected by India-Pakistan match Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo recorded an overall 18.96% occupancy on February 15, with theatre footfalls notably impacted by the T20 World Cup match. The film began the day with 8.76% occupancy in the morning shows, before improving to 25.00% in the afternoon. However, as the match progressed during peak evening hours, occupancy dipped to 23.42% and declined further to 18.66% in the night shows.

Meanwhile, the Delhi NCR region led the show count for O Romeo on Day 3, with 1,171 screenings. It was followed by Mumbai with 780 shows. Ahmedabad also registered a strong presence with 616 shows, while Surat recorded 347 screenings, asserting a solid penetration across Gujarat.

Among other major centres, Pune hosted 342 shows, and Bengaluru had 263 shows. Eastern and northern regions, such as Kolkata with 257 shows and Lucknow with 219 shows, also contributed significantly.