O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer sees 47% Monday dip, lags behind Kabir Singh’s weekday hold

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri alongside others. The film wrapped up its first weekend and witnessed the usual Monday slowdown, performing slightly better than Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Sneha Biswas
Updated17 Feb 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Actor Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo slowed down on its first Monday.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reunited with his longtime collaborator Vishal Bhardwaj for his new release, O Romeo. After a decent weekend, the film witnessed a Monday slump as the earnings of the film fell by over 45% on day 4. O Romeo raked in 4.75 crore net on its first Monday.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4

This brings Shahid Kapoor's film to 34.90 crore net as its India Net Collection.

O Romeo vs Kabir Singh

When compared with Kapoor's previous blockbuster Kabir Singh, O Romeo is far behind in recreating the same momentum. While Kabir Singh had amassed a massive 70.83 crore net during its opening weekend, way higher than Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, it too experienced the usual slowdown on its first Monday. The 2019 blockbuster collected 17.54 crore net on Day 4, a figure that still remains above O Romeo’s Monday earnings. In percentage terms, Kabir Singh registered a drop of approximately 37.16%, a stronger weekday hold compared to the steeper decline seen by O Romeo.

Also Read | This role challenged me: Triptii Dimri on working in O Romeo

O Romeo better than Shahid Kapoor's last releases

However, O Romeo, also starring Triptii Dimri, takes the lead over Kapoor's previous releases like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Deva.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had collected 27.10 crore net during its opening weekend, outperforming Deva, which had earned 19.15 crore net in its first three days at the box office. However, both films witnessed the expected weekday slowdown. On its first Monday, Deva registered a collection of 2.75 crore net, while Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya performed relatively better, earning 3.65 crore net.

O Romeo to beat Badmaash Company

O Romeo was released on 13 February. It also featured Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

The film opened with 8.5 crore on Friday and showed strong growth on Saturday with a 48.82% jump to 12.65 crore on Valentine's Day. However, collections dipped by 28.85% on Sunday to 9 crore, due to the India vs Pakistan T20 WorldCup match. After a sharper drop on Monday, the film is now close to surpassing the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's Badmaash Company ( 34.98 crore) and Phata Poster Nikla Hero ( 36.37 crore).

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, O Romeo is set in the 1990s. It follows the story of Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a stylish, razor-wielding hitman who works secretly for the police. He gets involved with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), a widow seeking vengeance against a powerful gangster, leading to a violent, romantic and also tragic path.

Watch trailer here:

The film witnessed about 11.62% occupancy on day 4. Starting the day on a slower note, the morning shows recorded 7.12% occupancy, which climbed to 11.92% during the afternoon. Evening shows did not witness much of a difference as occupancy remained at 11.53%. However, night shows had the highest number of footfall with 15.89% occupancy.

Also Read | O Romeo Review: Vishal Bhardwaj film tells a tale of love and violence

The highest number of screenings for O Romeo continues to be in the Delhi NCR region with 1,206 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 743 shows and Ahmedabad with 596 shows.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com

EntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
