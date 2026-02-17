O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer sees 47% Monday dip, lags behind Kabir Singh’s weekday hold

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor reunited with his longtime collaborator Vishal Bhardwaj for his new release, O Romeo. After a decent weekend, the film witnessed a Monday slump as the earnings of the film fell by over 45% on day 4. O Romeo raked in ₹4.75 crore net on its first Monday.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 This brings Shahid Kapoor's film to ₹34.90 crore net as its India Net Collection.

O Romeo vs Kabir Singh When compared with Kapoor's previous blockbuster Kabir Singh, O Romeo is far behind in recreating the same momentum. While Kabir Singh had amassed a massive ₹70.83 crore net during its opening weekend, way higher than Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, it too experienced the usual slowdown on its first Monday. The 2019 blockbuster collected ₹17.54 crore net on Day 4, a figure that still remains above O Romeo’s Monday earnings. In percentage terms, Kabir Singh registered a drop of approximately 37.16%, a stronger weekday hold compared to the steeper decline seen by O Romeo.

O Romeo better than Shahid Kapoor's last releases However, O Romeo, also starring Triptii Dimri, takes the lead over Kapoor's previous releases like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Deva.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had collected ₹27.10 crore net during its opening weekend, outperforming Deva, which had earned ₹19.15 crore net in its first three days at the box office. However, both films witnessed the expected weekday slowdown. On its first Monday, Deva registered a collection of ₹2.75 crore net, while Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya performed relatively better, earning ₹3.65 crore net.

O Romeo to beat Badmaash Company O Romeo was released on 13 February. It also featured Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

The film opened with ₹8.5 crore on Friday and showed strong growth on Saturday with a 48.82% jump to ₹12.65 crore on Valentine's Day. However, collections dipped by 28.85% on Sunday to ₹9 crore, due to the India vs Pakistan T20 WorldCup match. After a sharper drop on Monday, the film is now close to surpassing the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's Badmaash Company ( ₹ 34.98 crore) and Phata Poster Nikla Hero ( ₹ 36.37 crore).

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, O Romeo is set in the 1990s. It follows the story of Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a stylish, razor-wielding hitman who works secretly for the police. He gets involved with Afsha (Triptii Dimri), a widow seeking vengeance against a powerful gangster, leading to a violent, romantic and also tragic path.

The film witnessed about 11.62% occupancy on day 4. Starting the day on a slower note, the morning shows recorded 7.12% occupancy, which climbed to 11.92% during the afternoon. Evening shows did not witness much of a difference as occupancy remained at 11.53%. However, night shows had the highest number of footfall with 15.89% occupancy.

The highest number of screenings for O Romeo continues to be in the Delhi NCR region with 1,206 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 743 shows and Ahmedabad with 596 shows.