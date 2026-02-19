O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor's movie yet to beat Haider; earnings remain below ₹50 crore

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: O Romeo, the latest collaboration of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, has struggled to make it past the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office as it entered its 7th day on Thursday, February 19.

The romantic action movie marks the fourth collaboration of the duo after Rangoon, Kaminey, and Haider. While O Romeo has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Shahid-Vishal's first two collabs, it is yet to edge past their most renowned collaboration – Haider.

Beginning tomorrow, O Romeo will face two new competitors — Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O Romeo earned only ₹3.65 crore on Wednesday, hit by a sharp 31.78 per cent drop from Tuesday.

The movie, which opened at an average of ₹8.5 crore on February 13, witnessed a rather dull opening weekend — earning ₹12.65 crore on Saturday and ₹9 crore on Sunday.

However, with a little push from the BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer at the ticket window, O Romeo managed to hold steady on Monday and Tuesday. The movie earned ₹4.85 crore on Monday and ₹5.35 crore on Tuesday, only to dip again on Wednesday.

As O Romeo completes its first week at the box office on Thursday, the movie has currently earned a total of just ₹44 crore. Given the current trajectory, the movie will finish its opening week at less than ₹50 crore.

Produced with a much larger budget, O Romeo needs a lot more than Rs. 50 crore, double that at least, to make a profit.

O Romeo vs Haider After Vishal and Shahid’s O Romeo surpassed the lifetime domestic box office earnings of their Rangoon and Kaminey, the movie is now eying the duo's most renowned collaboration yet — Haider. The 2014 movie starring Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor had earned ₹55.93 crore during its lifetime in India.

How has O Romeo done compared to Shahid’s past releases? O Romeo performed better than Deva, Shahid’s last release with Rosshan Andrrews. The cop thriller has earned ₹33.9 crore.

However, it is way behind his 2024 romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which collected ₹76 crore at the domestic box office.

About O Romeo O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, was released on 13 February. It also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.