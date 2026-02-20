O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor movie struggles to impress, earnings stagnate as revenue drops 14%

Fareha Naaz
Published20 Feb 2026, 09:34 AM IST
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's movie crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 crore milestone in Week 1 despite slow down.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer is struggling at the box office. It ended its first week on Thursday with nearly 14% drop in revenue.

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O Romeo did a cumulative business of 47.15 crore net at the domestic box office within 7 days. However, its collection has been steadily falling since 14 February. Vishal Bhardwaj helmed movie opened to 8.5 crore net in India on 13 February and went on to do a business of 12.65 crore on Valentine's Day.

The romantic-crime drama minted more than 20 crore net on its first weekend. Trends indicate that O Romeo grossed 55.65 crore in India. On Day 7 in theatres, the romantic thriller raked in 3.15 crore net.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel made a remark on its weekday revenue and in a post on X stated, “ORomeo holds well on weekdays aided by offers. O’Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri collects 45.51 Cr nett India in 5 days, holding steady beyond the opening weekend.”

O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

O Romeo's worldwide India net stands at 71.25 crore net with 15.6 crore earnings from overseas market. However, production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in a post on Instagram claimed that it grossed 75.80 crore worldwide and minted 58.30 crore gross in India.

Rahul Deshpande opens up on his role in 'O Romeo'

Actor-singer Rahul Deshpande, who enacts police inspector in the movie, in an interview with ANI, revealed how he landed a role in ‘O Romeo.’ "I have a very good relationship with Vishalji and we have sung together many times in concerts. We were in London when he said, 'Rahul you are an interesting character, I think you should audition'. And then I auditioned for that role, he was there and everyone liked it. It was an amazing experience," the 46-year-old actor said.

Describing his experience of working in Vishal Bhardwaj directorial movie, he said, “It was a very good experience. Everyone on the set was very respectful. The atmosphere on the set was very cordial and very friendly. So it was very easy.”