O Romeo OTT release date: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film?

The crime romance O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is set to make its digital debut soon, following its theatrical release earlier this year. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, will be available on Amazon Prime Video.
According to current details, O Romeo will be released on the platform for rent from March 27, 2026. Viewers who prefer to wait can stream it as part of a regular subscription when it becomes available for all users in early to mid-April 2026.
The film falls in the crime romance and gangster drama space, blending a love story with themes of power, crime and survival. Alongside Kapoor and Dimri, the cast includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal. Vikrant Massey also appears in a special role.
O Romeo is written and directed by Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The story is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, which explores the underworld and its complex characters.
The film went into production in January 2025, with shooting taking place mainly in Mumbai and parts of Spain. Known for his distinct storytelling style, Bhardwaj has attempted to combine intense drama with a layered romantic narrative set against a backdrop of crime.
O Romeo was released in cinemas on February 13, 2026, around the Valentine’s Day weekend. While the film generated strong interest due to its cast and director, it received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised its performances and visual style, while others felt the narrative could have been tighter.
Despite the varied response, the film has continued to draw attention, especially among audiences interested in darker, character-driven stories. Its move to OTT is expected to give it a wider reach, allowing more viewers to watch it at home.
With its digital release now confirmed, O Romeo joins a growing list of Hindi films that follow a hybrid release model — first in theatres and then on streaming platforms within a short span. For fans of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Vishal Bhardwaj’s cinema, the OTT release offers another chance to experience the film, whether by renting it early or waiting for its full streaming debut in April.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.