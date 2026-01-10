O' Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor goes all out in a cowboy avatar for Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal surprises with expletive

O' Romeo teaser: On Saturday, the first teaser of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, O' Romeo, was dropped. Starring in a Hollywood-inspired cowboy look, the film sets the tone of a dark and twisted love story. It is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid Kapoor and others in O' Romeo teaser The 1 minute 35 seconds long teaser introduces Shahid Kapoor's character and his quirks, almost reminding one of a typical Texas cowboy. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri and others.

Titled as ‘peek into the world of O’ Romeo’, the teaser opens with a scene where Kapoor's character is established as a hot-headed man who loses his cool after constantly calling out for ‘chotu’ on a boat. He dons a cowboy hat and a black vest with jewellery. In a rugged look, his body is seen covered with tattoos. He is seen living his violent life, anywhere between firing a gun to playing carom and even killing men in a theatre.

The teaser also introduces the characters of Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary in the film.

Farida Jalal in O' Romeo The clip also cuts to Farida Jalal, who surprises with a cuss word onscreen for the first time. She says, "Rise in love, and you’re a Romeo. Drown in it, and you’re a c**tiya.”

Amid the chaos, Triptii Dimri's character appears towards the end. Shahid Kapoor's character is seen looking at her lovingly, hinting at their romance, which will be the centre of the film.

O' Romeo teaser Watch teaser of O' Romeo teaser here:

Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, ⁠Resh Lamba and Rahul Deshpande are also a part of the film.

