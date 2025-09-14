O’ Romeo: Vishal Bhardwaj’s next starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to release on Valentine's Day 2026

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is returning to the big screen with an action thriller titled ‘O’ Romeo,’ set for release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

'O'Romeo': Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's film name unveiled The film features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and completed its shooting schedule in Spain this August.

The film is now in post-production, and anticipation is rising after the release of its first official poster. While Shahid Kapoor’s face is not revealed in the artwork, the visual has sparked curiosity among fans.

Production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is backing the film, shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption:

“Aa raha hai #ORomeo.. this Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalrbhardwaj Film (sic).”

This marks Shahid Kapoor’s fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj, following their critically acclaimed work on Kaminey and Haider. Sharing his excitement, Kapoor posted a photo from the set and wrote:

“And it’s a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj. Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be soon-to-be-announced film is done. As always, it’s a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY. I am HAIDER, and now I am .. (sic).”

More about ‘O' Romeo’ O’ Romeo also features an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani, among others.

The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and is scheduled to hit cinemas on February 13, 2026, aligning with the Valentine’s Day weekend.