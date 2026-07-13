Obsession Movie OTT Release: 2026 horror sensation all set to stream online; when to watch it on Netflix

The Obsession movie is preparing for a major streaming debut. The film has become one of this year's biggest horror events. Following its impressive theatrical run, the film is heading to its OTT release.

Obsession first premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival to strong reactions. It then opened in US cinemas on 15 May 2026. The film has since become this year's undisputed horror sensation. It was written, directed and edited by 26-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker.

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Barker previously built a huge following through YouTube comedy sketches. He worked alongside comedy partner Cooper Tomlinson on their channel together. Their channel, "That's a bad idea", gained substantial popularity online. Barker later pivoted towards horror with the micro-budget film Milk & Serial.

The story draws partial inspiration from a classic Simpsons Halloween episode. Obsession follows Bear, a lonely and selfish music store employee. Bear is played by Teen Wolf alum Michael Johnston in the film.

Desperate to win his crush Nikki's affection, Bear makes a mistake. He accidentally breaks a mysterious novelty toy called "One Wish Willow".

Nikki is portrayed by Superman & Lois star Inde Navarrette in the film. Bear soon gets exactly what he originally wished for. However, his wishes come attached to a dark, sinister price.

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The film features a strong supporting cast throughout its runtime. This includes Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and veteran comedian Andy Richter.

Obsession Movie OTT Release Date Obsession’s initial SVOD debut arrives on Peacock on 17 July. This confirms exactly when it will later reach Netflix US, according to What’s on Netflix.

Exactly four months later, it will move over to Netflix. This means Obsession arrives on Netflix US on 17 November, according to the publication. Once there, it will remain on Netflix for 10 months.

After this period, it rotates back to Peacock again. This final Peacock stint completes the full 18-month Pay-1 window.

This particular release pattern currently applies only within the United States. Other countries, including France, follow broadly similar staggered release windows. Most other regions will wait across multiple windows over the coming years.

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Separate Release Date for India? Major Hollywood studio films follow a structured global release cycle for OTT releases. Once cinemas end their run, streaming rights are split by region. This initial streaming phase is called the "Pay-1 Window".

Universal Pictures films typically hit Peacock first in the US. This usually happens roughly 120 days after theatrical release. These days, a 90-day window is also followed.

This pattern was also seen with Five Nights at Freddy's 2. You, Me & Tuscany followed a similar staggered release schedule, too. These films don't move to Netflix immediately after theatrical release. Instead, they first stream exclusively on Universal's platform, Peacock. This exclusive window on Peacock typically lasts four months total.

In India, Universal uses a different, localised streaming partnership instead. Films are launched directly on JioHotstar or Prime Video. Jurassic World: Rebirth is one such example.

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It debuted on Peacock in the US on 30 October 2025. It then launched on JioHotstar in India weeks later, on 14 November.

Another move happens roughly four months after that debut. In the US, films then move exclusively to other platforms. This shift typically lasts for 10 months. Jurassic World: Rebirth moved to Netflix US on 28 February 2026.

In India, however, this shift never actually happens. The film simply remains on JioHotstar throughout its entire run.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.