Ocean with David Attenborough OTT release: When and where to watch the sea-life documentary online in India

Ocean with David Attenborough OTT release: Ever wondered what life beneath the ocean’s surface truly looks like? A vibrant underwater world teeming with colourful coral reefs, graceful sea turtles, schools of fish and other mysterious creatures that you can probably expect from the upcoming documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, releasing soon.

While David takes us through the sea life, the documentary also serves as a wake-up call for our planet.

Ocean with David Attenborough release date On 7 June 2025, Ocean with David Attenborough will premiere on National Geographic at 9 PM ET/PT.

The documentary will also be streaming online the next day. On 8 June, Ocean with David Attenborough will mark its OTT debut on Disney+ and Hulu on World Oceans Day.

Where to watch Ocean with David Attenborough in India In India, the documentary will be available on JioHotstar.

Ocean with David Attenborough Ocean with David Attenborough features the legendary 98-year-old naturalist diving deep beneath the waves to uncover the breathtaking wonders of marine life. From vibrant coral reefs and majestic whales to bioluminescent creatures lurking in the abyss, the documentary takes everyone up close to nature. Featuring a stunning visual journey through Earth’s most mysterious and vital ecosystem, it offers so much more.

Alongside these sights, Attenborough delivers a powerful message, highlighting the devastating impact of climate change, overfishing, and pollution, revealing not only what still thrives in our oceans, but also the precious marine life we have already lost.

The official synopsis reads, “The world’s leading natural historian draws on a lifetime of knowledge to reveal how Earth’s vast, interconnected waterways can be restored.”

Ocean with David Attenborough trailer The almost 2-minute-long, official trailer of the documentary was dropped last month, on May 5.

Watch the trailer here:

Ocean with David Attenborough comes from the acclaimed team at Silverback Films, the creative force behind the iconic Planet Earth series.

The documentary is directed by

Renowned directors Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey, and Colin Butfield, popularly known among nature documentary enthusiasts, helm the project.