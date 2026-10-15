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October 16, 2026, OTT releases: Roadies Rebirth, The Diplomat Season 4, Aasha & more

From Roadies Rebirth to The Diplomat Season 4, several new movies, documentaries, and series are arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 starting October 15.

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Published15 Oct 2026, 01:22 PM IST
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Roadies Rebirth, The Diplomat Season 4, Aasha
Roadies Rebirth, The Diplomat Season 4, Aasha
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October 16, 2026, OTT releases: From Roadies Rebirth to The Diplomat Season 4, several new movies, documentaries, and series are arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, and Apple TV+ starting October 16.

Check the full list of titles to watch this weekend:

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The Diplomat, Season 4

Plot: In Season 4 of The Diplomat, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. According to Netflix Tudum, one catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save.

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While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon could hurtle the United States toward war.

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 15

Also Read | K-dramas, microdramas gain as OTT viewers diversify

Roadies Rebirth

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Plot: Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the upcoming season will feature an OGs vs NewGs competition, with six Gang Leaders divided into two rival teams. New episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.

Cast:
OGs: Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa
NewGs: Abhishek Malhan ‘Fukra Insaan’, Bani J, Baseer Ali

OTT platform: Netflix, JioStar, MTV

Release date: October 16

Also Read | Startups, OTT, real estate and more: Bollywood stars diversify their investments

The Traitors Telugu

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Plot: “Twenty stars. Hidden betrayers. One ultimate prize,” IMDb described. “The internationally acclaimed format comes to Telugu as celebrities navigate a web of manipulation where survival depends on reading minds and motives.”

Cast: Hosted by Teja Sajja. Contestants include Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Vidyu Raman, Sai Ronak, and Varsha D'Souza.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: October 15

Also Read | Star power: Will the niche OTT gamble pay off for actors and celebrities?

Aasha

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Plot: In this Malayalam mystery thriller, trauma and insomnia drive a widowed mother, Aasha, into a spiral of severe paranoia. Convinced that a truck driver named Jeemon is responsible for her daughter's tragic accident, she abducts him—setting off a chaotic chain of events where her refusal to face the truth brings disastrous consequences.

Cast: Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth

OTT platform: ZEE5

Release date: October 16

Hollywood Arts

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Plot: Class is in session at Hollywood Arts! Netflix Tudum said about the series. “Self-proclaimed icon Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to steer gifted teens toward stardom, status, and hilarious havoc.”

Cast: Daniella Monet, Alyssa Miles, Peyton Jackson, Martin Kamm, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Erika Swayze

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 15

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