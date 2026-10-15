October 16, 2026, OTT releases: Roadies Rebirth, The Diplomat Season 4, Aasha & more

October 16, 2026, OTT releases: From Roadies Rebirth to The Diplomat Season 4, several new movies, documentaries, and series are arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, and Apple TV+ starting October 16.
Check the full list of titles to watch this weekend:
Plot: In Season 4 of The Diplomat, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. According to Netflix Tudum, one catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save.
While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon could hurtle the United States toward war.
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: October 15
Plot: Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the upcoming season will feature an OGs vs NewGs competition, with six Gang Leaders divided into two rival teams. New episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.
Cast:
OGs: Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa
NewGs: Abhishek Malhan ‘Fukra Insaan’, Bani J, Baseer Ali
OTT platform: Netflix, JioStar, MTV
Release date: October 16
Plot: “Twenty stars. Hidden betrayers. One ultimate prize,” IMDb described. “The internationally acclaimed format comes to Telugu as celebrities navigate a web of manipulation where survival depends on reading minds and motives.”
Cast: Hosted by Teja Sajja. Contestants include Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Vidyu Raman, Sai Ronak, and Varsha D'Souza.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: October 15
Plot: In this Malayalam mystery thriller, trauma and insomnia drive a widowed mother, Aasha, into a spiral of severe paranoia. Convinced that a truck driver named Jeemon is responsible for her daughter's tragic accident, she abducts him—setting off a chaotic chain of events where her refusal to face the truth brings disastrous consequences.
Cast: Urvashi, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth
OTT platform: ZEE5
Release date: October 16
Plot: Class is in session at Hollywood Arts! Netflix Tudum said about the series. “Self-proclaimed icon Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to steer gifted teens toward stardom, status, and hilarious havoc.”
Cast: Daniella Monet, Alyssa Miles, Peyton Jackson, Martin Kamm, Emmy Liu-Wang, and Erika Swayze
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: October 15