Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty, Jagrati Shukla engaged in private ceremony; see photos, engagement ring

Ex-MP, Odia actor Anubhav Mohanty and Jagrati Shukla finally made their relationship public as they got engaged. The two had been rumoured to be dating for some time. However, this is the first time they acknowledged their relationship in public.

Anubhav Mohanty and Jagrati Shukla Anubhav and Jagrati held a private engagement ceremony attended by family members and close people. Reportedly, the venue was outside Odisha to maintain privacy. However, their engagement pictures are now out on social media.

Jagrati took to her social media handles and dropped photos from the intimate engagement ceremony. Addressing Anubhav as ‘best friend’, it read, “I said yes to my best friend @anubhavmohantyofficial. My heart is overflowing with gratitude for the blessings from our families and the constant support of our friends. This bond of friendship has blossomed into something beautiful, and I can’t wait to write our love story together.”

In pictures, Jagrati looked beautiful in a pastel pink saree with white jewellery. Anubhav opted for a traditional maroon outfit. The couple struck a cosy pose for the picture as Jagrati looked at the camera and Anubhav leaned towards her.

The couple also shared a close look at Jagrati’s big rock. The second photo, a close-up image of their hands, showed the sparkling engagement ring.

See pictures here:

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are currently pouring in from their fans in the comment section.

Anubhav Mohanty and Jagrati Shukla wedding Reportedly, Anubhav and Jagrati will tie the knot on March 11. The couple is yet to confirm this information. So far, they have not yet announced their wedding plans or any related news.

Anubhav was previously married to actor Barsha Priyadarshini. They got married in 2014 and parted ways in 2023. The dating rumours of Anubhav and Jagrati began while the actor was still married to Barsha. Reports claim that Anubhav and Barsha ended their marriage due to Jagrati's influence in their divorce.