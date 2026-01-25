Odia singer and composer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54 - What was the cause of his death?

Popular singer and music composer of the Odia film industry, Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday. He was 54. Majumdar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, where he took his last breath, reported Kalinga TV.

Abhijit Majumdar dies in hospital Reportedly, Abhijit Majumdar was under treatment for chronic liver disease.

Majumdar was hospitalised for a long time, as per Odisha TV. Last year, he was rushed to the emergency department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on September 4, 2025, reportedly. He was placed on ventilator support, added the report.

On December 31, 2025, doctors indicated that Majumdar’s health had shown signs of improvement. He was expected to be discharged within two days.

However, his health deteriorated on Saturday night, reported Kalinga TV. The composer slipped into a coma. He was later taken off the ventilator and was moved to the ICU.

Abhijit Majumdar's cause of death While the official cause of death is yet to be announced, the news outlet reported that Majumdar suffered from multiple problems. Reportedly, he had health issues, including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease.

Despite prolonged hospitalisation and treatment, Majumdar's condition remained fragile for weeks.

Who is Abhijit Majumdar Abhijit Majumdar began his career in the Odia music industry in the early 90s. He started working in the Sambalpuri language and later composed for Odia films. In his career, he has said to compose more than 700 songs for Odia and Sambalpuri films and albums.

Tributes for Abhijit Majumdar Meanwhile, social media is filled with heartfelt tributes from celebrities, fans and renowned personalities.

“Our sincere obeisance to legendary music director and composer Abhijit Majumdar. It is a huge loss for Odisha, and even more so for the music world,” added one user on X.

Actor, MLA Akash Dasnayak added, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned playback singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His remarkable contribution to the film and music industry will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul.”

Suparno Satpathy posted, “Am sad to learn about the eternal journey taken on by Shri. Abhijit Majumdar . Odia music industry has lost a great. Gone too soon. Condolences to his loved ones & fans … SS.”

MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo shared, “Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned music composer, director, and singer Abhijit Majumdar Ji. His soulful contributions to Odisha’s music and culture will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Details regarding Majumdar's last rites are awaited.