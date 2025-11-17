Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi calls his death ‘an irreparable loss’

Popular Odia playback singer Humane Sagar has died at the age of 34 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The singer, who had been admitted on an emergency basis three days earlier, passed away on Monday evening despite intensive medical intervention.

According to hospital sources, Sagar had been under continuous monitoring by specialists since his admission, with doctors deploying advanced life-support systems in an effort to stabilise him. Earlier in the day, his ex-wife had stated that there had been no improvement in his condition over the previous 24 hours.

Odisha's CM sends his condolences Tributes began pouring in shortly after the announcement of his death. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief on social media, writing on X, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul (sic).”

Why did Humane Sagar die? According to early reports, the singer had been suffering from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), a condition that ultimately led to his sudden death.

Speaking to the media, sources said, “Sagar had been rushed to the emergency department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on October 14 around 1:10pm in a critical state. Doctors later confirmed that he died due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome.”

Following his admission, he was moved to the Medical ICU for further tests and specialised treatment. Despite continuous medical support, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on Monday after a cardiac arrest triggered by multiple organ failure.

What is multi-organ dysfunction syndrome? Multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, or MODS, is a life-threatening condition in which two or more organs fail simultaneously. It is most commonly caused by severe infections, critical illness or major injury, and often requires intensive care and advanced life-support measures.

Early life and background Born on November 25, 1990 in Titilagarh, Bolangir, Humane Sagar grew up surrounded by music. Both his grandfather and father served as music directors, exposing him to composition, rhythm and melody from an early age and shaping his artistic journey.