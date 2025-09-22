Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT release date: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil-Kalyani Priyadarshan movie online

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT release date: Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer the Malayalam romantic comedy movie Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK), which literally translates to “Galloping Horse, Jumping Horse,” is all set for its digital release this week.

Advertisement

The movie, which hit the theatres on August 29 as part of the Onam lineup, had created a lot of buzz pre-release but was met with mixed reviews by the viewers and a poor box office collection.

However, the movie still has a chance to reach a wider audience, including Fahadh Faasil fans, who were delighted to witness him in a full-length rom-com for the first time, thanks to its OTT release.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT release: When and where to watch Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, the most-awaited movie of Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will begin streaming online on OTT giant Netflix from Friday, September 26, onwards.

The Malayalam movie will be available in multiple Indian languages on Netflix, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Advertisement

Announcing the online debut of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, Netflix wrote: “A boy, a girl and a horse have one thing in common. A wedding. Watch Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, out 26 September in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada!”

Advertisement

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira: Plot Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, written and directed by actor-director Althaf Salim, revolves around a couple whose wedding preparations are derailed by an unanticipated accident, setting off a chain of peculiar and disorderly incidents.

It explores mental issues and a complex love triangle, which did not sit well with the viewers who were awaiting a fun-filled rom-com. Reviews noted tonal inconsistencies and a cluttered narrative with too many detours.

Advertisement

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira: Cast Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan lead Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, along with Lal, Revathi Pillai, Vinay Forrt and Suresh Krishna.