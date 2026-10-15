'Of course, I will have children': Salman Khan on his wish to be a father someday, opens up about staying unmarried on Koffee With Karan 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The premiere episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 9 saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grace the iconic couch, opening up about his personal life and professional journey.

Addressing every question with remarkable composure, Salman candidly spoke about his decision to remain unmarried, his desire to have children, and much more. The Dabangg star was at his candid best.

When Karan Johar asked Salman Khan who he considered his own, given that he belonged to everyone. Salman’s heartfelt response was simple: “Family”. Karan then opened up about his own sense of loneliness, admitting that not having a partner often made him feel alone. Salman, however, offered a different take on the subject, pointing out that Karan was fortunate to have his children and mother by his side.

He went on to explain that, for him, loneliness meant having nobody who wanted to be with you, adding that he did not believe this was the case with Karan.

"You are the loneliest when nobody wants to be with you... nobody stopped me from having a partner. I am happy with this," Salman said.

When asked if he misses having kids of his own, Salman Khan said, “Of course I will have children at some point in time. I was happy for you, Karan, when you did that. Yes, kids will come in.”

Interestingly, the episode also featured special video messages from Salman’s close friends Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, and Varun Dhawan.

Adding a touch of humour, Sanjay even jokingly requested Salman to have “chota Salman" now.