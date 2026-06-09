Off Campus actor Charlie Evans on the months-long effort to keep Hunter Davenport hidden

The first season of Off Campus concluded with a dramatic revelation that answered one of the show's most pressing questions while simultaneously setting up major storylines for the future.

Charlie Evans on becoming Hunter Davenport in ‘Off Campus’ and keeping the secret Following the cliffhanger finale, viewers were left asking the same question that had united longtime readers of the book series and audiences discovering the story through the television adaptation: Who exactly is Hunter Davenport?

While fans familiar with the novels may have recognised the significance of the character, the answer was far less obvious for those experiencing the story solely through the television series.

Hunter Davenport, portrayed by actor Charlie Evans, first appears in Episode 7 under the name Carter St. James, a seemingly ordinary stranger whom Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, meets in a bar. The name, however, is later revealed to be an alias linked to a fake identification card.

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The pair share a kiss as Allie attempts to convince herself that she can embrace a carefree single life following her complicated breakup and ongoing casual arrangement with Dean Di Laurentis, portrayed by Stephen Kalyn.

The mystery deepens in Episode 8 when "Carter" unexpectedly reappears. As part of an agreement designed to test the casual nature of their relationship, Allie and Dean undertake separate "assignments". Allie ultimately completes hers by sleeping with Carter.

The finale's closing moments then deliver a rapid succession of revelations. Viewers learn that Dean did not, in fact, sleep with someone else, that Dean and Hunter Davenport share a long-running and deeply personal feud, and that Carter St. James is actually Hunter Davenport.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Evans revealed that even he was initially unaware of the character's true identity.

“I signed on for Carter St. James, so even in the audition process, I didn’t know who he was, really,” Evans tells TODAY.com. “Then when I found out, they’re like, ‘But we’re going to do this whole thing, it’s going to be revealed, so we’ve got to really stay on top of keeping it a secret.’”

The actor said maintaining the surprise required a coordinated effort from the production team and cast members, particularly in an era when dedicated fan communities routinely scrutinise social media activity for clues.

“Once I’d been cast, we kind of had to let everyone know that the plan was to keep me a secret. So no following anyone on social media, no pictures together, no posting that I was in Vancouver, or that I was near the set. Stuff like that, because people are quite diligent in their research, and they can piece together things really quickly. These fans are quite smart. Frighteningly so.

We had to cover all our bases in that way, and everyone was on board, and everyone was super supportive. I didn’t feel left out, which was very helpful. Even though I was hiding, it was still quite collaborative, which was nice.”

Evans also expressed enthusiasm about exploring Hunter further, noting that the television adaptation has already begun to reveal aspects of the character that may surprise audiences.

“I like Hunter. I think it’s cool that we get to see a different side of Hunter. At least in the show, we get a couple moments where he’s more vulnerable, or, I guess — that scene with Mika (Abdalla, who plays Allie) has some signs that he’s not as staunch as he lets on, but obviously that’s explored a lot more in the books. So I’m very excited to read more about that.”

The role also required Evans to spend time developing his ice hockey skills, a key element of the Off Campus world.

“I’ve been on the ice before. It’s not something I’m completely new to. I’m not any Stephen Kalyn. But yeah, I went and I did the two-week hockey camp with the boys in Vancouver, which was a lot of fun and transformative for my hockey skills — which isn’t saying a lot, but it is to me. And I’m not falling over anymore, which is nice.”