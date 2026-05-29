Off Campus Season 2 announced, to focus on Dean and Allie's romance

Producers of Off Campus have confirmed that the show’s second season will shift its attention to fan-favourite couple Dean and Allie, extending the adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s bestselling hockey romance novels.

Off-Campus Season 2 announced The announcement was made through the show’s official Instagram account, which teased the transition from Season 1’s central romance to the next chapter in the interconnected story universe.

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“One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping the score. ❤️‍🔥🏒 From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2 (sic),” the post read.

The series is based on Kennedy’s widely popular Off-Campus books, which follow the romantic lives of a group of college hockey players and their partners. Each novel focuses on a different couple while maintaining continuity through recurring friendships and relationships.

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Season 1 adapted “The Deal”, the first novel in the series, and centred on the relationship between Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells. The show quickly gained traction online for its blend of collegiate romance, humour and emotional drama, particularly among younger streaming audiences already familiar with the books through social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

The newly announced second season is expected to draw primarily from “The Score”, the third novel in Kennedy’s series, which explores the romance between Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes. The pairing has long been considered one of the fandom’s most anticipated storylines due to the characters’ chemistry and emotional development in the books.

News of the renewal sparked an immediate wave of reactions online, with fans flooding social media with celebratory posts.

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“OH NY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD YES YES YES YES YES YES (sic),” one viewer wrote shortly after the announcement.

Another fan praised the quick turnaround between seasons, posting: “The speed i expect for a sequel!!! Hella excited 😭❤️ (sic)”

Many reactions also reflected viewers’ attachment to Garrett and Hannah, whose relationship formed the emotional core of the first season.

“We want a lot of HannahGarrett screen time for next season, don’t forget it (sic),” one fan commented.

Another viewer wrote: “Can't wait to see Dean and Allie love story but i really can't wait to see hannah and Garret back and the evolution of their relationship... They are the best couple and i hope we will them in every season, not like in bridgerton !! (sic)”

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Other fans praised the series’ ability to maintain excitement while transitioning between romantic leads, a structure that mirrors the original novels.

“Off Campus Season 2 looking spicy already 🔥 From one hockey couple to the next... they really know how to keep us hooked. Dean and Allie better deliver the drama because we got spoiled with Garrett and Hannah last time 😂 (sic),” one post read.

Another fan added: “Garrett & Hannah set the bar high, but Dean &Allie keeping score sounds messy in the best way (sic).”

The adaptation’s anthology-style structure has already drawn comparisons with Bridgerton, another romance franchise that shifts focus between couples each season while maintaining an interconnected cast.

Fans also celebrated the visual reveal accompanying the announcement post, with one writing: “It's the announcement! It's how they came outside! It's how the boys are holding the ladies shoes while walking outside after a great reception!!! It's Dean and Allie's story!!! It's The Score!!! I'm screaming and crying at the same time!! #OffCampus (sic)”

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Another reaction summed up the wider mood among viewers following the reveal: “So like I still haven’t calmed down from yesterday it’s impossible at this point.”

A release date for Season 2 of “Off Campus” has not yet been announced.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.