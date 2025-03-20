Officer On Duty OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban’s film online? Check all details here

Officer On Duty OTT release date: Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam hit Officer On Duty is now available to watch online. The film is already streaming on OTT platform after it released last month and garnered positive reviews.

Officer On Duty release date in the theatres was February 20. It is now streaming online. Here are the streaming details of Mollywood crime thriller Officer On Duty.

Officer On Duty OTT release date Officer On Duty released online for streaming today, on March 20. The film can be now streamed online.

It is being streamed in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. This will help the film reach a wider audience after its successful theatrical run.

Officer On Duty: Where to watch? Officer On Duty streaming platform is Netflix, and you can visit the app or the website to watch the Kunchacko Boban starrer.

The film is 2 hours 14 minutes long.

Following Officer On Duty OTT release, Netflix on Thursday shared a poster of the film.

“When the officer steps in, crimes step out. Watch Officer On Duty now on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada,” it wrote on X.

About Officer On Duty Officer On Duty is a Malayali crime thriller. According to the synopsis on Netflix, “During a routine case for counterfeit jewelry, a demoted police officer unexpectedly steers his investigation toward a dangerous criminal syndicate.”

The star cast features Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair, as well as lead actor Kunchacko Boban.

The Jithu Asharef directorial had a successful run at the box office. On its opening day, the movie collected ₹1.25 crore net. Kerala had been dominating its box office collection, followed by Karnataka.

The film was positively received by critics and audiences, with its performances, storyline and music.

The film marks the directorial debut of Jithu Ashraf. The music has been directed by Jakes Bejoy.