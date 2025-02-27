Officer on Duty OTT release: Where to watch Kunchacko Boban’s crime-thriller movie online

Officer on Duty OTT release: The Mollywood movie Officer on Duty is preparing to make its debut on digital screen after its theatrical run. Kunchacko Boban starrer crime-thriller film ‘Officer On Duty’ hit the big screens on February 20.

Officer on Duty OTT release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam movie Officer on Duty will mark its OTT debut on Netflix as the digital screening rights of Officer on Duty have been acquired by the streaming giant. This marks Netflix' foray into major Indian movies, especially from the south. This follows takeover of screening rights of Sukumar's blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj and Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon.

Officer on Duty is speculated to premiere on OTT platform on March 20, 2025, following the practice of a one-month window between theatre and OTT release. However, Netflix has not yet made any official confirmation about the release date. The star cast features Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair, alongside lead actor Kunchacko Boban.

Officer on Duty Box Office Collection Day 8 Jithu Asharef directorial movie collected ₹1.81 crore net in India, marking 13.13 percent surge in collection on Wednesday, February 27. This brings domestic box office earnings total to ₹14.24 crore net, Sacnilk reported.

Produced by The Green Room and Martin Prakkat Films, the film recorded ₹1.6 crore net earnings on Tuesday with 8.57 percent drop in revenue. On its opening day, the movie collected ₹1.25 crore net. Kerala has been dominating its box office earnings, followed by Karnataka.

Officer on Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie did a business of ₹24.50 core gross in the global market in six days. Raking in ₹10.15 crore gross from overseas collection and ₹14.35 crore from India gross within the same period.

