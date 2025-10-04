OG Box Office Collection Day 9: Pawan Kalyan movie slows down in week 2 amid clash with Kantara 1, revenue sees 41% dip

OG Box Office Collection Day 9: Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘They Call Him OG,’ which hit the silver screen on September 25, entered Week 2 on Friday. Amid completion from new releases such as ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1’ and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it recorded 41.30 percent drop in earnings on Day 9 in theatres.

OG Box Office Collection Day 9 Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner DVV Entertainment, the movie is vying ₹300 crore club and raked in ₹4.52 crore net in India on Day 9, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The Tollywood action thriller film, written and directed by Sujeeth, did a business of ₹169.3 crore net in India in its opening week and has so far netted ₹173.82 crore at the domestic box office.

After making a stellar opening of ₹63.75 crore, it became the highest-grossing film of Pawan Kalyan's career and the first ₹200 crores grosser in its opening stretch. They Call Him OG needs to mint around ₹300 crore globally to break even, as per the trade estimates. Amid dwindling numbers, They Call Him OG registered an overall 35.49 percent Telugu occupancy on October 3.

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection ‘They Call Him OG' grossed ₹265.40 crore at the worldwide box office in 8 days by amassing ₹63 crore gross from overseas market. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called OG a “big hit.”

More about They Call Him OG While Pawan Kalyan headlines in the lead role of Ojas Gambheera, OG also features Emraan Hashmi, who marked his Telugu film debut with the role of Omi Bhau in it. The ensemble cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Shaam, Harish Uthaman, Rahul Ravindran and Jackie Shroff in a cameo.

Recently, Kalyan hosted an event to mark the success of They Call Him OG and confirmed a sequel and prequel to his film.