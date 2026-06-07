OG He-Man Dolph Lundgren reflects on passing the torch to Nicholas Galitzine: ‘It was emotional’

Veteran action star Dolph Lundgren has spoken candidly about what it meant to see another actor step into the role that helped define his career, decribing his appearance alongside Nicolas Galitzine in the latest ‘Masters of the Universe’ film as both unusual and emotional.

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OG He-Man Dolph Lundgren on passing the torch to Nicholas Galitzine Lundgren, who famously portrayed Prince Adam/He-Man in the 1987 live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, makes a cameo appearance in the new film. In one scene, his character encounters Galitzine's He-Man in a gym and offers him advice — a moment that has already attracted attention from fans for its symbolic passing-of-the-torch quality.

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Reflecting on filming the sequence during an interview with Hindustan Times, Lundgren said that the experience carried a personal significance.

“It was a bit emotional. When I showed up on set, I hadn't met Nicholas before. It was like speaking to a younger version of myself when I did the scene. It's a little bit unusual because I have done Creed 2, where I did the same character 40 years later, but I wasn't speaking to a younger version of myself. The fact that somebody else is playing the role was unusual.”

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The latest film marks the latest attempt to bring the popular Mattel franchise to the big screen. Directed by Travis Knight, the project has generated significant anticipation among fans of the long-running fantasy property, which first gained worldwide popularity through its animated television series and toy line in the 80s.

Lundgren: ‘Hollywood is difficult’ Despite the inevitable comparisons between generations of actors, Lundgren made clear that he fully supports Galitzine's interpretation of the iconic hero.

“It felt like it was about time, and I'm glad the filmmakers did a great job with the picture,” says the 68-year-old action star.

Lundgren also reflected on the realities facing emerging actors in today's entertainment industry, arguing that while opportunities have expanded dramtically, success remains challenging as ever.

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“Hollywood has always been difficult. Trying to be successful and famous is difficult. It takes a lot of work and a little bit of luck. Once you get famous, that is difficult too, maybe even more difficult. I don't think it's easier for young kids now.”

The actor noted that performers now have access to wider range of platforms than previous generations, but believes that greater choice does not necessarily translate into an easier career path.

The actor noted that performers now have access to a wider range of platforms than previous generations, but believes that greater choice does not necessarily translate into an easier career path.

“When I did He-Man, you were either a TV actor or a movie star. Nobody did both. Now, obviously, you have the whole span of platforms, TV shows, and movies made for television. It's a whole different spectrum. So, there's more work and more options for young actors. In my day, you had to make a choice. But I think it's equally difficult,” he adds.

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More about ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ The new Masters of the Universe film stars Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role alongside Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin and Idris Elba.

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The film is expected to introduce He-Man to a new generation of audiences while paying tribute to the legacy established by Lundgren nearly four decades ago.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.