OG trailer release delayed: Pawan Kalyan fans to have to wait longer as makers introduce new twist | Here's what we know

Fans eagerly awaiting the trailer release for Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated movie, They Call Him, OG, were met with disappointment when the makers announced a delay.

Originally scheduled for a 10:08 AM release today, the makers said that the OG trailer will be released later in the day at the “OG Concert”, a pre-release event.

Taking to X, DVV Entertainment shared the news with an 11-second clip, and wrote: “Ok Ok. Music start in replies and quotes… . OG Trailer will be released today at the OG Concert event.”

The sudden change in the schedule for the movie, which is set to release in four days, frustrated the fans, many of whom blamed the makers for building up anticipation only to delay it.

About the OG Concert The OG Concert will be held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday from 4 PM to 10:30 PM. It will reportedly feature only Pawan Kalyan and the OG team, without any special guests.

To build further hype, the makers said, “Imagine 40,000+ chanting OG OG OG at LB STADIUM…”

Despite fans' meltdown, social media is now buzzing with hashtags #OGTrailer and #OGConcert, as viewers await how Sujeeth will present the star in this gritty, larger-than-life role.

Authorities are also gearing up for traffic snarls in and around central Hyderabad as they expect thousands of fans to attend the event.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Hyderabad Traffic Police will divert traffic going to the BJR Statue at the AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) to Nampally. Those coming from Basheerbagh and going to AR Petrol Pump via the BJR Statue will also be sent via SBI, Abids, and Nampally Station Road.

Traffic on Sujatha School Lane at the Sujatha School crossroads will be redirected to Nampally via the Khan Lateef Khan building.

About OG The period gangster drama, They Call Him OG, stars Priyanka Mohan opposite Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Shaam.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, the movie features music by Thaman.