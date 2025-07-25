'Oh, Its Happening': Jamie Lee Curtis confirms Murder, She Wrote reboot film development

Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): Actress Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed that her 'Murder,She Wrote' reboot movie is in the works, reported Variety.

On the red carpet preimere of movie 'Freakier Friday' on Thursday, the actress said that she is "excited" to begin the shooting of the movie.

"Oh it's," Curtis began, taking a big dramatic pause while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "Happening," as quoted by Variety.

"We're a minute away. But very excited. Very excited. But I'm tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I'll get to enjoy that work," said Jamie Lee Curtis to Entertainment Tonight as quoted by Variety.

In December 2024, Variety reported that Curtis was being eyed to lead Universal's 'Murder, She Wrote' film adaptation.

The 'Freakier Friday' star will take on the role of Jessica Fletcher, the crime writer turned detective that was played by Angela Lansbury in the original series, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the script has been penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Lansbury's original "Murder, She Wrote" series had a long run of 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996. The series peaked at a reported 40 million viewers a week, and still averaged around 25 million per episode through the end of its run, reported Variety.

Curtis will be seen in 'Freakier Friday' which is set to hit the theatres on August 8. 2025. This Disney's sequel is directed by Nisha Ganantra.