Oh Mama! Tetema release: Netizens call Nora Fatehi-Rayvanny's latest song ‘absolute vibe,’ ‘playing on repeat’ | WATCH

T-Series has just released a global banger, Oh Mama! Tetema, featuring Nora Fatehi and Tanzanian artist Rayvanny. Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Rayvanny lend their voices to this “absolute vibe” of a song. Shreya, an unconventional choice for this song, adds a unique dimension to the track with her soulful voice.

Surprisingly, Nora Fatehi not only features in the sizzling music video with her signature dance moves but has also contributed as a vocalist for the song.

Check out the song here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were overjoyed by this latest song and said they can't stop playing it on repeat. Social media users took special notice of Shreya Ghoshal, lauding her versatility and Nora Fatehi for both her dance moves and her voice.

“This song is an absolute vibe! The blend of Rayvanny’s energy with Nora Fatehi’s stunning presence and the soulful voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra makes it unforgettable. Bhushan Kumar’s production is on point too. Can’t stop playing this on repeat!” a user said.

“Omg this was insanely amazing!!! Nora’s moves are freaking on fire. The song with Shreya’s sweet voice really leveled it to another level along with the other singers. I actually loved everything about this video and song,” said another user.

A user added: “When Shreya Ghoshal’s honey-sweet voice meets Nora Fatehi’s blazing dance and Vishal Mishra’s enchanting music, it turns into pure magic. Every note, every move, every beat feels like a celebration for the heart and soul.”

“The Shreya Ghoshal with her versatility is here, absolute fire,” a fan said.

Another added, “Shreya Ghoshal’s voice + Nora’s dance moves = magic”

“This collab of India & Africa vibes with Shreya Ghoshal is pure fire,” said a user.

“We already know how legendary Shreya Ghoshal is, but Nora Fatehi did an incredible job too... Both are now global sensations,” a user pointed out.

“When the versatile queen of music and the bold queen of dance come together, then O Mama Titimama is born,” a user quipped.

“My favourite part is when Nora sang with her voice, she really took us to another world,” said another user.

About the song Oh Mama! Tetema is written by Nora Fatehi, Rayvanny, Vishal Mishra, and The Plugz Europe. It weaves together Hindi, English, and Swahili, offering a cross-cultural musical experience.

Rayvanny infuses the track with his signature Afro-Bongo style, while Shreya Ghoshal adds a soulful touch with her smooth, melodic vocals. Her voice complements the rhythm with subtle emotional depth. Alongside Nora Fatehi, the trio delivers a lively and engaging sound that blends diverse musical influences.