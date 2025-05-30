'Oh youre not scary': Kate Winslet daughter Mia Threapleton recalls her first meeting with Wes Anderson

Washington DC [US], May 30 (ANI): Director Wes Anderson and the entire cast of 'The Phoenician Scheme' were present in New York for the premiere of the film.

The film's sprawling ensemble cast, including Benicio del Toro, Bryan Cranston, Michael Cera, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and breakout lead Mia Threapleton, walked the carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Square, reported Variety.

The 24-year-old actor, Mia Threapleton, recalled her meeting with Anderson for the first time during the audition, in a conversation with Variety.

"He opened the door and said 'Hello!' and gave me a hug," she said as quoted by the outlet.

"He was wearing hotel slippers and pink socks, and I was like 'Oh you're not scary, you're not a dragon, you're not gonna eat me!'" added Wes Anderson as quoted by Variety.

Mia Threapleton is the daughter of actress Kate Winslet. She is starring opposite the veteran actors who have earlier worked with director Wes Anderson.

'Breaking Bad' actor Bryan Cranston also opened up about his experience with Wes Anderson on the red carpet during the premiere of the movie in New York.

While talking with Variety, he said, "What is consistent in Wes Anderson's storytelling is that you cannot predict where it's gonna go. He is so unique, he is such an auteur, that you just have to buy in, put the seatbelt on and go for the ride."

As per Variety, the movie stars del Toro as business magnate Zsa-zsa Korda, who happens to be one of the richest men in Europe.

Threapleton stars as his daughter, a nun named Sister Liesel, with Cera making his long-awaited Anderson movie debut as her tutor Bjorn Lund. (ANI)