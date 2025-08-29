Old wine, new algorithm: Why Param Sundari's meh-tropolitan love story doesn’t break the mould

Changing the setting, adding a few modern touches, and throwing in some buzzwords like "AI" or "algorithm" may give a love story a different look — but it won’t necessarily make it better.

Advertisement

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, proves just that. On the surface, it's a fresh, colourful romantic comedy with a tech-age twist. Dig a little deeper, though, and it’s clear the story is anything but new.

Advertisement

The premise is as old as the hills: North Indian boy meets South Indian girl. Cultural clashes, awkward misunderstandings, and predictable resistance pave the way to an eventual (and inevitable) happily ever after.

This is a formula Bollywood has returned to time and again. And here, despite the glossy packaging and digital-age dressing, the core remains unchanged.

Where Param Sundari tries to differ is in its attempt to infuse the romance with artificial intelligence, dating apps, and algorithm-driven matchmaking. On paper, this seems like a clever update to the traditional rom-com. But in execution, these elements feel more like accessories than integral parts of the plot.

They appear briefly, offer little substance, and disappear without real consequence. The film teases a commentary on modern love in a data-driven world, but never commits to it. Instead, it settles for surface-level observations and mildly preachy undertones.

Advertisement

What also becomes clear is that the film confuses “modern” with “digitised.” Simply showing characters swiping on dating apps or mentioning algorithms in dialogue doesn’t automatically make a story contemporary.

There’s no real exploration of how technology affects relationships, nor any deeper look at emotional disconnects in the age of hyper-connectivity. Instead, the tech elements feel like window dressing — cosmetic changes slapped onto a skeleton that hasn't been touched since the early 2000s.

The heart of the story still relies on grand gestures, dramatic misunderstandings, and that ever-reliable climax where the entire town somehow unites to support the lovebirds. It’s less of a reinvention and more of a redecoration.

One genuine highlight is the film’s music. Songs like Pardesiya, Bheegi Saree, and Sun Mere Yaar are well-composed and cleverly placed. The soundtrack adds a layer of emotional depth that the screenplay often lacks. If there's one thing that might linger after the credits roll, it’s the melodies — not the moments.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Param Sundari is a film that tries to look new without being new. It borrows modern lingo, adds digital window-dressing, but sticks tightly to a template that’s long overdue for an upgrade.

The result is watchable, even occasionally charming, but never surprising. In the world of love stories, innovation matters — and no amount of swiping or data points can substitute for fresh storytelling.