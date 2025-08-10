‘Oldboy’ director Park Chan-wook expelled from Writers Guild of America for breaking strike rules

Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook has been officially expelled from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) for working during the union’s strike in 2023.

The decision was announced by the WGA on Friday, alongside the expulsion of Canadian writer and director Don McKellar.

Park Chan-wook Expelled from Writers Guild of America Park and McKellar were both involved in the HBO miniseries ‘The Sympathizer’, which aired in 2024. The seven-part series, based on the award-winning novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, starred Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr.

The WGA stated that the two men continued writing for the show during the strike, which broke the guild’s rules. Neither Park nor McKellar appealed the decision.

Park, 61, is best known internationally for directing powerful films such as ‘Oldboy’ (2003) and ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016). He is considered one of South Korea’s most important directors. His next film, ‘No Other Choice’, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month.

McKellar, known for his work in Canadian cinema, shares writing credits on the film alongside Park and others.

What was the WGA Strike About? The Writers Guild’s strike in 2023 aimed to improve working conditions, pay, and rights for writers in film and television. During the strike, members were expected not to take on any writing work. The WGA has been strict about enforcing these rules, and Park’s expulsion sends a clear message.

In addition to Park and McKellar, the WGA also suspended another writer, Anthony Cipriano, until 2026 for a similar violation. Cipriano was also banned from serving in leadership roles within the guild.

Though Park is not based in the United States, his expulsion from the WGA could affect future projects with American studios. However, with ‘No Other Choice’ soon to premiere and global interest in his work still strong, the long-term impact on his career remains to be seen.