'Oldboy' star Choi Min-sik returns to TV in Netflix drama ‘Noted from the Last Row’

Veteran actor Choi Min-sik, best known for his unforgettable roles in ‘Oldboy,’ ‘I Saw The Devil,’ ‘Lucy,’ and more recently ‘Exhuma’, is set to return to the small screen in Netflix’s upcoming Korean drama ‘Noted from the Last Row’.

The series will mark another major project for the acclaimed actor, bringing his talents back to television after a focus on film in recent years.

In this new series, Choi will play Heo Moon-oh, a once-promising writer who failed to live up to expectations and now teaches literature. His life takes a strange turn when he becomes deeply fascinated by the writing of a quiet student, Lee Kang, who always sits in the last row of his classroom.

Choi Hyun-wook (best known from ‘DP’, ‘Twinkling Watermelon’) will play Lee Kang, while Huh Joon-ho ('Bloodhounds', ‘Mercy For None’) takes on the role of Moon-oh’s friend, Kim Su-hun — a successful writer.

Kim Yun-jin, well known to global audiences from the American series ‘Lost’, will portray Ahn Eun-joo, Su-hun’s wife. Jin Kyung ('Dr Romantic') joins the cast as Jo Hyeon-suk, Moon-oh’s wife and psychologist.

About the Netflix show ‘Noted from the Last Row’ is based on the Spanish play by Juan Mayorga, which was previously adapted into the French film ‘In the House’ by François Ozon.

The Korean adaptation is being helmed by director Kim Gyu-tae ('Our Blues', ‘The Trunk’) and written by Jang Myung-woo ('My Mother, the Mermaid').