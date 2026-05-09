Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey expecting second baby nine months after welcoming daughter

Los Angeles [US], May 9 (ANI): Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are set to become parents once again. The couple announced that they are expecting their second child, just nine months after welcoming their daughter Colette.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, which also marked Olivia Culpo's 34th birthday. Along with a series of family pictures from a picnic outing, the couple wrote, "Best birthday gift Baby #2 coming soon."

The photos showed Olivia and Christian spending time with their daughter Colette and their dog Oliver. A strip of sonogram pictures was also placed on the picnic blanket.

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According to PEOPLE, Olivia and Christian had welcomed their first child, daughter Colette, in July 2025. At the time, the couple shared black-and-white pictures from the hospital soon after the baby's birth. Olivia had later called childbirth "the scariest and most rewarding of all experiences."

A few months later, Olivia also opened up about motherhood during an appearance on The Squeeze podcast. She spoke honestly about balancing work and family life after becoming a mother.

"There's totally a shift," Olivia had said while talking about motherhood at a podcast, according to PEOPLE. "Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that's physically dependent on you. So I'm not going to sugarcoat it. Yeah, it's scary."

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She also shared that Christian has been a strong support system for her as she continues managing both work and parenting responsibilities.

"I'm so grateful that I have my husband because while I'm totally working and I'm doing everything in my power to keep working and I'm so happy to have the opportunities that I have," she said.

Olivia added that her priorities have changed after becoming a mother. "And I would choose my baby 10 times over, obviously," she had said.

Earlier in March 2025, Olivia had announced her first pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Next chapter, motherhood."

Christian McCaffrey currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL, while Olivia Culpo is known for her work as a model and former Miss Universe winner. (ANI)