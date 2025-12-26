Olivia Culpo shares glimpse of first Christmas with daughter Colette

Washington DC [US], December 26 (ANI): Model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo offered a glimpse into her first holiday season with husband Christian McCaffrey and their daughter, Colette, sharing heartwarming moments from their Christmas celebrations, according to E! News.

Culpo took to social media to post side-by-side videos reflecting on how much life has changed since last year. One clip showed her cradling her baby bump by the Christmas tree in 2024, while another featured five-month-old Colette seated in a floor booster next to the family's Christmas tree this year. The baby was seen wearing a red onesie with a matching bow headband, sitting beside the couple's dog, Oliver Sprinkles.

Captioning the post, Culpo wrote, "The best little Christmas present."

The couple also celebrated the festive season with a visit to Disneyland, where they were seen wearing coordinated black-and-red outfits. In one photo, Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey held their daughter in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. Culpo sported a sequined Mickey Mouse ear headband, while McCaffrey wore a Santa-themed hat with mouse ears. "Happy coziest time of the year! Love you all," she wrote on Instagram, according to E! News.

The former Miss Rhode Island USA also shared glimpses of her festively decorated home, featuring a fireplace adorned with a rustic wreath and red-and-green stockings placed against a white mantel and bookcase.

While embracing motherhood, Culpo has previously spoken about the adjustments that come with it. In an October episode of The Squeeze podcast, she said becoming a parent brought significant change, admitting it could be overwhelming at times. She also spoke about balancing ambition and motherhood, calling the transition both challenging and meaningful.

"There's totally a shift," the 33-year-old said in an October episode of The Squeeze podcast. "Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that's physically dependent on you. So, I'm not going to sugarcoat it: Yeah, it's scary."

It was especially tough thinking she may need to put her career on pause.

"I'm just kind of a worry wart that way, like I'm very ambitious," she added. "But it's very common," as quoted by E! News.