Olivia Munn nearly quit acting before landing role in Your Friends and Neighbors

Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Actress Olivia Munn has opened up about a pivotal moment in her career, revealing she was on the verge of stepping away from acting before accepting a role in Apple TV plus's dark dramedy 'Your Friends and Neighbors'.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Munn described the period preceding her involvement in the show as a difficult chapter, shaped by the pandemic, becoming a new mother, and coping with postpartum anxiety.

During this time, she found little fulfillment in her acting career and began considering a transition to work behind the camera in writing, producing, or directing.

"I called my agents and my manager and said, 'I'm done being in front of the camera, don't put me up for anything,'" Munn recalled, as quoted by Deadline.

Her decision shifted when she was offered the role of Samantha in 'Your Friends and Neighbors', a sharp satire created by Jonathan Tropper.

The series, which has already secured a second season, stars Jon Hamm as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager navigating life after divorce and financial scandal in a high-society enclave.

Advertisement

Munn plays a divorced mother who becomes romantically entangled with Coop while navigating her own survival in a privileged world.

"There's a carelessness with which they live their life. They feel impervious to the world and it's so fascinating to watch these people crumble," Munn said of the show's focus on the ultra-wealthy.

"Samantha is a survivor, she's going to do anything to maintain her place and take care of her children," she said, as quoted by Dedline.

Munn's return to acting also followed an intense personal health battle. Months ahead of filming, she underwent surgeries and treatments for breast cancer.

Now in remission, she is confirmed to reprise her role in the show's second season.

Creator Jonathan Tropper noted that Munn's character was initially planned as a one-season arc, but her performance led to a change in direction.

Advertisement